U.S. EPA Recognizes California Leaders in Reducing Water Waste

Contact Information: Denise Adamic (adamic.denise@epa.gov) 415-972-3061

SAN FRANCISCO—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today recognized eight (8) partners in California for taking action to conserve water by producing and promoting the adoption of WaterSense labeled products, homes and programs at the WaterSmart Innovations Conference. Since 2006, over 2,000 EPA WaterSense partners have helped Americans save more than 3.4 trillion gallons of water and $84.2 billion on utility bills by supporting WaterSense and water efficiency.

“Forty states anticipate experiencing fresh water shortages in certain regions within their borders over the next decade,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These WaterSense award winners are leading the effort to conserve our precious water resources and educate the public on the importance of water conservation.”

“Water conservation is vital to California’s environmental and economic prosperity,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “These WaterSense winners are helping families and businesses throughout our region save money and water through innovative practices and technologies.”

Leaders in California include:

2019 Sustained Excellence Award Winners

Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership (SMSWP) was presented its third Sustained Excellence Award. This professional certifying organization makes its Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) certification accessible to other organizations that can certify professionals in their local area. SMSWP issued 40 new QWEL certificates in 2018, and its partners certified more than 300 professionals.

“The Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper program has grown from being a training for local landscapers into a prestigious, nationally-recognized certification course in just a few short years,” said Cotati Councilmember Susan Harvey, chair of the Water Advisory Committee. “The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership is proud of the more than 2,000 Qualified Water Efficient Landscapers that have gone through the program that are now helping property owners throughout the country reduce their outdoor water use.”

KB Home received its fifth Sustained Excellence Award for building 134 homes that earned the WaterSense label in 2018 and installing WaterSense labeled faucets, showerheads, and toilets in more than 11,000 new homes in 2018.

“KB Home is honored to be recognized for our leadership having been the first national builder to adopt the WaterSense efficiency standard and to build WaterSense labeled new homes,” said KB Senior Vice President Dan Bridleman. “The WaterSense program plays a significant role in advancing water saving technologies and building a new future, one that is sustainable for the environment and improves the quality of life for our customers.”

2019 Promotional Partners of the Year

Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District was presented its first WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for collaborating with other WaterSense partners on events and programs and encouraging all 27 of its water purveyors to become WaterSense partners. In 2018, the district hosted nine workshops covering efficient landscaping, smart outdoor water use, and leak detection and repair, including Fix a Leak Week workshops in both English and Mandarin.

“Water conservation is an essential and cost-effective method for the overall sustainability of the San Gabriel Valley water supply,” said Upper District Board President Ed Chavez. “At Upper District, we have made this a critical component of our overall mission and take an active part in educating the public about water use efficiency. We believe that being a WaterSense partner has truly enhanced our efforts to outreach to the communities we serve.”

Excellence Awards

San Diego County Water Authority for Excellence in Certification Program Growth.

for Excellence in Certification Program Growth. Irvine Ranch Water District, City of Sacramento Department of Utilities, and Sonoma Marin Saving Water Partnership for Excellence in Education and Outreach.

and for Excellence in Education and Outreach. Hunter Industries for Excellence in Education and Public Relations.

Background

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of the nation’s water supply by offering Americans a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, homes and services. WaterSense labeled products, which are independently certified to use at least 20 % less water and perform as well or better than standard models, have been on the market since 2007. Today there are more than 30,000 labeled models, including products used in residential and commercial bathrooms, commercial kitchens and outdoor irrigation. EPA’s WaterSense program certifies homes with WaterSense labeled fixtures and features. To date, more than 2,000 homes have earned the label.

More information about the 2019 WaterSense Award winners can be found on-line at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards.

