U.S. EPA requires Bay Delta marinas to improve oil spill prevention plans

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with five facilities in Northern California’s Bay Delta region under the Clean Water Act for violations of federal oil pollution prevention regulations. Each facility has agreed to pay penalties and has resolved the violations.



“We are pleased these Delta businesses are taking the necessary steps to prevent oil spills,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “EPA will continue to focus on protecting California’s waterways from pollution.”

The goals of the Clean Water Act’s Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure (SPCC) regulation are to prevent oil from reaching waterways and adjacent shorelines, and to contain and respond to oil spills that do occur. The regulation requires onshore oil storage facilities to develop and implement SPCC plans to ensure procedures and equipment are in place to reduce risk and minimize or prevent water quality impacts.



EPA’s settlements are with the following five facilities in Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Solano counties:

Pittsburg Municipal Marina on East Marina Boulevard in Pittsburg was fined $1,950 for failure to certify and fully implement an SPCC plan and for failing to implement a tank integrity testing program to prevent releases.



Bullfrog Landing Marina in Stockton was fined $1,675 for failure to fully implement a SPCC plan, perform tank inspections and integrity testing in accordance with written procedures, and have adequate secondary containment.



Union Point Marina Bar and Grill in Stockton was fined $1,500 for failure to develop, certify and implement an SPCC plan.

Suisun City Marina on Kellogg Street in Suisun City was fined $1,500 for failure to develop, certify and implement an SPCC plan.



Bethel Market in Bethel was fined $1,500 for failure to develop, certify and implement an SPCC plan.



