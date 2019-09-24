News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA requires eight California facilities to improve chemical safety

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with eight industrial facilities in California over violations of the federal Clean Air Act’s chemical safety requirements. The agreements were reached under EPA’s expedited settlements policy, which is only used in certain circumstances to address minor, easily correctable violations. The companies have corrected the violations and paid fines totaling $18,780.

“Ensuring facilities maintain an updated Risk Management Plan is critical,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “These actions ensure that facilities handling dangerous materials are minimizing potential impacts to the environment and the surrounding community.”

EPA inspections found the eight companies violated the Clean Air Act’s Chemical Accident Prevention regulations by failing to review and update facility Risk Management Plans; failing to design and maintain safe facilities; failing to conduct periodic compliance self-audits; failing to use updated population data in consequence analysis; or failing to post information on hazardous substances for employees.

The companies perform a variety of industrial operations throughout the state. The companies and penalties are:

Foster Farms Belgravia Plant in Fresno, $6,600

The Wine Group in Ripon, $2,400

Ratto Bros. Inc. in Salida, $600

6th Street Cooling in Holtville, $1,620

Street Cooling in Holtville, $1,620 JR Simplot Company’s Helm Plant in Helm, $1,800

California Dairies Inc. in Fresno, $3,600

California Resource Production Corp., Grubb Lease Gas Plant in Ventura, $1,600

Compton Ag Services LLC in Blythe, $2,000

The Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause requires owners and operators of certain industrial sites to design and maintain safe facilities and minimize the consequences of releases. Facilities with significant quantities of toxic substances must develop and implement a Chemical Accident Prevention or Risk Management Program.

When properly implemented, risk management plans help prevent chemical releases and minimize their potential impacts at facilities that store large amounts of hazardous substances and flammable chemicals. Facilities are required to update and resubmit their risk management plans at least once every five years. The plans are used by EPA to assess chemical risks to surrounding communities and to prepare for emergency responses.

To find information on the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause, visit: https://www.epa.gov/rmp/general-duty-clause-under-clean-air-act-section-112r1

To find additional information on the expedited settlements policy for violations of the Chemical Accident Prevention Provisions of the Clean Air Act, visit: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/memorandum-use-expedited-settlements-addressing-violations-clean-air-act-caa-chemical

