U.S. EPA settles chemical data reporting violations with Miles Chemical Company

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) settled with Miles Chemical Company Inc. of Arleta, California, for failing to timely report chemical substances it imported. Under the settlement, the company will pay a $45,000 penalty.

“Reporting to EPA gives the agency data to help assess the potential human health and environmental effects of these chemicals,” said Mike Stoker, EPA’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest. “This data also helps inform communities of risks posed by chemicals used in U.S. commerce.”

Between 2012 and 2015, Miles Chemical Company failed to timely submit forms to EPA documenting the import of large quantities of two chemicals, according to the agency. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), chemical importers and manufactures are required to submit Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) information to EPA every four years. This allows EPA to track the chemicals being imported into the country, assess potential human health and environmental effects of these chemicals, and make the non-confidential business information it receives available to the public.

Under TSCA, EPA maintains a comprehensive list of more than 85,000 chemical substances called the TSCA Inventory. Chemical substances on this list that are manufactured or imported at volumes of 25,000 pounds or greater must be reported to EPA, as required by TSCA’s CDR Rule. Unlike many other federal programs, TSCA is directly implemented and enforced by EPA, not states.

For more information on TSCA chemical requirements, please visit https://www.epa.gov/chemical-data-reporting or call the TSCA hotline at 202-554-1404.

