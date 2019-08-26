News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA settles with LA County drinking water systems

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

LOS ANGELES – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has reached settlement agreements with five public drinking water systems in Los Angeles County. The agreements require the systems to ensure they meet federal drinking water standards. System owners have agreed they will provide customers with access to alternate, safe water until upgrades are complete.

“Safe drinking water is the cornerstone of public health protection,” said Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “EPA is pleased these systems will ensure their customers receive drinking water that meets all public health standards.”

"Everyone deserves to have safe drinking water,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “It is simply unacceptable to be without clean water, and we are mindful of the need to work together with residents and our federal and state partners to ensure that these five water systems in LA County are upgraded to meet today’s standards.”

As part of the agreements, the five water systems will reduce levels of arsenic in the drinking water by installing new treatment systems, building wells or blending with other drinking water sources. Each system is required to provide EPA with quarterly progress reports and participate in quarterly meetings with EPA and the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board on its progress towards compliance. In addition, each system owner has agreed to provide alternate drinking water for customers until the system is able to serve water that meets standards.

Village Mobile Home Park Public Water System serves 25 residents and is developing an arsenic compliance plan to provide drinking water to meet federal standards for arsenic by June 30, 2022.

Winterhaven Mobile Estates Public Water System serves 25 residents and will implement changes to its system to ensure compliance by October 31, 2021.

Lands Project Mutual Water Company serves 1,500 residents and will pay a $4,193 penalty for failing to meet compliance measures specified in a prior settlement agreement.

Lancaster Park Mobile Home Park Public Water System serves 25 residents and is developing a compliance plan for EPA approval to provide drinking water to meet federal standards for arsenic by June 30, 2022.

Mettler Valley Mutual Water Company serves 25 residents and is developing an arsenic compliance plan for EPA approval to provide drinking water to meet federal standards for arsenic by December 31, 2022.

Arsenic occurs naturally in the environment and as a by-product of some agricultural and industrial activities. It can enter drinking water through the ground or as runoff into surface water sources. Drinking water containing excess arsenic is linked to skin damage, circulatory problems and an increased risk of cancer.

