WaterSense Labeled Products Helped American Businesses and Homeowners Save Over a Trillion Gallons of Water in 2023

June 12, 2024

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON—Today, June 12, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program has made it easy for consumers and businesses to save trillions of gallons of water. In 2023, alone WaterSense labeled products helped save 1.2 trillion gallons of water. Since the conception of the WaterSense label, EPA has helped save nearly 8.7 trillion gallons of water, which is the amount of water that is used by all U.S. households in a year.

“By reducing the energy associated with delivering, heating, and treating that water, EPA’s WaterSense program has also reduced a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions,” said EPA Director of the Office of Wastewater Management Dr. Andrew Sawyers. “We’re proud to have helped American businesses and homes save over a trillion gallons of water in 2023 alone.”

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping you save water. WaterSense seeks to protect the future of the nation’s water supply by offering Americans a simple guide to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services. WaterSense labeled products are independently certified to use 20% less water and perform as well or better than standard models. The program was launched in 2006, and there are more than 45,900 labeled toilets, faucets, faucet accessories, showerheads, irrigation controllers, and spray sprinkler bodies; and more than 10,000 WaterSense labeled homes.

More than 2,200 utilities, communities, manufacturers, home builders, retailers, and other organizations have partnered with WaterSense to create and promote toilets, faucets, showerheads, spray sprinkler bodies, irrigation controllers, and homes that are independently certified to use less water while maintaining performance. With an easy-to-spot label, WaterSense makes it easy to save not just water but also energy and money on utility bills.

Since 2006, WaterSense labeled products have helped save 997 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the United States—enough energy to supply a year’s worth of power to more than 92 million homes—and eliminated more than 379 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is the equivalent of removing more than 90 million cars from the roads for a year. Using WaterSense labeled products has also saved consumers $207 billion in water and energy bills over the past 17 years.

To make it easy to find plumbing and irrigation products that are certified to save water and perform well, consumers and businesses can search for WaterSense labeled products. Learn more about the 2023 WaterSense Accomplishments report.