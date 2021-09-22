Wexford Labs in Kirkwood, Missouri, Selected for EPA 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award

September 22, 2021

Contact Information 913-551-7860 Emily Albano ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (SEPT. 22, 2021) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Wexford Labs, located in Kirkwood, Missouri, has been selected for a 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award. They are one of 33 winners selected from across 16 states and the District of Columbia for this award, as part of Pollution Prevention Week.

In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals, this year applicants were encouraged to show how their work with safer chemistry promotes environmental justice, bolsters resilience to the impacts of climate change, results in cleaner air or water, or improves drinking water quality. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that are safer for human health and the environment.

“Congratulations to Wexford Labs on their selection for EPA’s Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward H. Chu. “In their efforts to bring Design for the Environment-certified products to consumers and ensure that underserved communities have access to them, they have demonstrated a commitment to the environment and environmental justice.”

“Wexford Labs is honored to be recognized by the EPA as a 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year in the Design for the Environment category,” said Wexford Labs CEO Jeff Singer. “Since our beginnings in 1974, the focus has been the formulation of effective products with safer chemicals for the protection of human health and the environment. We want to thank the EPA for their commitment and support of the Safer Choice program.”

An outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer, Wexford Labs manufactures and distributes environmentally friendly cleaners and disinfectants and has been a partner since 2011. They have three Design for the Environment (DfE)-certified products, after bringing on a new brand of disinfecting wipes in 2020. While different programs, Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE) are a family of labels. DfE products are registered under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and meet stringent EPA criteria for health and the environment. There is no EPA award like Partner of the Year for the DfE program; therefore, companies that produce DfE-certified products are eligible to win a Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award.

Wexford Labs assisted their partners in obtaining DfE certifications for seven, new private-label products. Many of these products are important in the fight against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Wexford Labs also donated thousands of units of disinfectant products, primarily citric acid-based and DfE-certified products, to vulnerable populations and made significant donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities, contributing to EPA’s focus on environmental justice.

Safer Choice commends Wexford Labs’ innovation and commitment to producing DfE-certified disinfecting products.

