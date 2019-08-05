News Releases from Region 07

Whitaker Aggregates, Inc. of Humboldt, Kansas, dba Centerville Quarry, Agrees to Pay Civil Penalty for Failing to Respond to Information Request

(Lenexa, Kan., August 5, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an agreement with Whitaker Aggregates, Inc. of Humboldt, Kansas, to pay a civil penalty for failing to respond to an information request in violation of the Clean Water Act Section 308. Whitaker Aggregates will pay a penalty of $7,500.

“EPA relies on information requests to successfully ensure regulated facilities are in compliance with applicable regulations,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Failing to respond to information requests reduces EPA’s ability to protect human health and the environment, while potentially increasing risk to the communities surrounding these facilities.”

In December 2017, Whitaker Aggregates agreed to provide to EPA several reports and other documents demonstrating the company’s compliance with the Clean Water Act. Whitaker Aggregates failed to adequately and fully respond to the information request, as required by the Clean Water Act.

Whitaker Aggregates has until late September 2019 to pay the civil penalty. The settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period before finalization. Individuals may submit written comments to the EPA Regional Hearing Clerk at 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219. Please reference Docket No. CWA-07-2019-0187 when submitting written comments. The final settlement is available on EPA’s website.

