Updates to New Chemicals Regulations under the Toxic Substances Control Act

Updates to New Chemicals Regulations under the Toxic Substances Control Act Basic Information Basic Information Legal Authorities 15 U.S.C. §2604 Code of Federal Regulations Citations 40 CFR Parts 720, 721, 723 and 725 Docket Numbers EPA-HQ-OPPT-2022-0902

Rule Summary

EPA is proposing amendments to the new chemical procedural regulations under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). These amendments are intended to align the regulatory text with the 2016 amendments to TSCA’s new chemicals review provisions and improve the efficiency of EPA’s review processes.

The proposal includes amendments that would update the regulations to include the five statutory determinations EPA must make for each new chemicals submission, eliminate eligibility exemptions from the full safety review process for new per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals, and make several other changes to make the new chemicals review process more efficient, including clarifying the level of detail needed in new chemical notices and amending the procedures for EPA’s review of notices that have errors or are incomplete.

Read a pre-publication version of the proposed rule (PDF).