Updates to New Chemicals Regulations under the Toxic Substances Control Act
Rule Summary
EPA is proposing amendments to the new chemical procedural regulations under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). These amendments are intended to align the regulatory text with the 2016 amendments to TSCA’s new chemicals review provisions and improve the efficiency of EPA’s review processes.
The proposal includes amendments that would update the regulations to include the five statutory determinations EPA must make for each new chemicals submission, eliminate eligibility exemptions from the full safety review process for new per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals, and make several other changes to make the new chemicals review process more efficient, including clarifying the level of detail needed in new chemical notices and amending the procedures for EPA’s review of notices that have errors or are incomplete.