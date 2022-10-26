Biden-Harris Administration Announces New York School Districts Will Get $69,620,000 from EPA’s Clean School Bus Program

Historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law headed to all 50 states in effort to transform America’s school bus fleet

October 26, 2022

NEW YORK - Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding $69,620,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 22 school districts in New York. The rebates will help school districts receive 184 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will join schoolchildren, district leaders and community members in Seattle, Washington, later today to make the announcement and highlight how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.

"Today's historic investment will put 184 clean school buses on the streets of New York, ensuring clean, breathable air that all children in this state deserve," said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "This is an investment in our future, and thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, New York and our Region is leading the pack in upgrading its school bus fleet.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, as the wheels of the new, electric school busses go round and round, carbon emissions and pollution is gonna keep going down and down,” said Senator Schumer. “Over $69 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 180 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our communities healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute.”

“Now more than ever, we must ensure New York’s students have access to reliable and clean public transportation. By investing in clean and modern technology, we will reduce pollution and congestion throughout New York State, protect the health of our communities, and create new economic opportunities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I am thrilled to announce that $69,620,000 in federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law will go to supporting 184 zero and low-emission school buses across our state. This significant federal investment will result in a cleaner and safer commute for the countless students who rely on buses every day to get to school. New York is and always will be a leader in environmental stewardship and working toward a healthier, more sustainable future for all.”

“One of the most important investments I worked to deliver in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was to ensure that children had safe and pollution-free rides to and from school,” said Representative Paul Tonko. “I am so excited that students in Duanesburg will be able to benefit from this first round of funding, and I look forward to supporting other districts in the Capital Region to compete for future opportunities. Together—and with these bold federal investments—we can expand innovative, clean transit options, tackle climate change, and ensure our kids breathe cleaner air.”

“The bipartisan physical infrastructure law is delivering over $2.3 million in federal funding for updated school buses at Jordan-Elbridge Central School District and Fabius-Pompey Central School District,” said Representative John Katko. “I was proud to support this legislation and am pleased it is helping make transportation to school safe and reliable for Central New York students.”

“Investing in clean energy is not just an opportunity to fight climate change- it is an opportunity to address shortfalls in rural transportation and improve the resiliency of our electric grid,” said Congressman Pat Ryan. “The Clean School Bus program is a win-win and I am thrilled that six school districts across NY-19 will receive this crucial funding for 63 new buses. This is a project I championed as County Executive, and now, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the hard work of the Environmental Protection Agency, we are one step closer to decreasing carbon emissions and leaving our children an earth they can safely and proudly call home.”

“I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for their steadfast commitment to fighting climate change, reducing emissions, and helping schools improve air quality by adding more clean buses to their fleets and on our streets,” said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. “This significant investment will support New York’s aggressive climate goals and complement the ongoing work to protect communities by requiring all new school bus purchases be zero-emissions by 2027 and all school buses on the road be zero-emissions by 2035. The impact of the steps we take now to reduce emissions and work toward our Climate Act goals will protect New York’s children today and tomorrow.”

“The massive federal investments announced today and the sustained commitment to clean transportation under the Biden-Harris Administration will help bring New York State one step closer to reaching Governor Hochul’s goals for zero-emission school buses statewide,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Thanks to EPA Administrator Regan and Regional Administrator Garcia, these grants will improve air quality for students and our communities and give schools and bus fleet owners the resources to support the transition to cleaner transportation.”

Today’s announcement includes funding for buses and infrastructure for school districts in several New York cities, including Accord, Boiceville, and New York City. The Rondout Valley Central School District in Accord will receive nearly $10 million to purchase 25 clean school buses. With almost $9 million, Onteora Central School District in Boiceville will purchase 21 clean school buses, and New York City school districts will receive a combined 50 clean school buses with nearly $18 million.

Applicant Organization New York School Districts Location Clean School Buses Funding ALEXANDRIA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ALEXANDRIA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ALEXANDRIA BAY 12 $3,660,000 BLUE BIRD BODY COMPANY BARKER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BARKER 12 $4,740,000 DOWNSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT DOWNSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT DOWNSVILLE 1 $395,000 DUANESBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT DUANESBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT DELANSON 1 $305,000 HARTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT HARTFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT HARTFORD 12 $4,740,000 J.P. BUS & TRUCK REPAIR LTD. NEW YORK CITY GEOGRAPHIC DISTRICT # 1 NEW YORK 25 $9,875,000 J.P. BUS & TRUCK REPAIR LTD. NYC CHANCELLOR'S OFFICE NEW YORK 25 $8,075,000 JORDAN ELBRIDGE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT JORDAN-ELBRIDGE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT JORDAN 1 $395,000 LEONARD BUS SALES INC FABIUS-POMPEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT FABIUS 5 $1,975,000 LEONARD BUS SALES INC CHATHAM CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT CHATHAM 5 $1,885,000 LEONARD BUS SALES INC MONTICELLO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MONTICELLO 1 $395,000 LEONARD BUS SALES INC ADIRONDACK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOONVILLE 3 $1,185,000 LEONARD BUS SALES INC NORWOOD-NORFOLK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NORWOOD 1 $395,000 LEONARD BUS SALES INC NAPLES CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NAPLES 2 $790,000 MALONE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MALONE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MALONE 4 $1,580,000 MARATHON SCHOOL DISTRICT MARATHON SCHOOL DISTRICT MARATHON 3 $1,185,000 NESCO BUS & TRUCK SALES, INC. COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP CHARTER SCHOOL BROOKLYN 1 $395,000 NEWFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NEWFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NEWFIELD 3 $1,185,000 ONTEORA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ONTEORA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOICEVILLE 21 $8,295,000 RONDOUT VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT RONDOUT VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ACCORD 25 $9,875,000 SALMON RIVER CENTRAL SCH DIST INC SALMON RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT FORT COVINGTON 11 $4,345,000 TACONIC HILLS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT TACONIC HILLS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT CRARYVILLE 10 $3,950,000

In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million. The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country.

At this time, the agency has selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric. EPA will distribute awards to school districts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and, or Tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.

Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure. EPA is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.

These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. EPA is also designing the next rounds of program funding to launch in the coming months, which will include an ambitious grant competition. Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates – and those that did not apply this funding cycle – to participate in future rounds.

About the Clean School Bus Rebate Program

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The program will also save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing older, heavily polluting buses with brand new clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.

The 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates prioritize low-income, rural, and Tribal communities. The vast majority of applicants met the priority definition under the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates criteria, resulting in access to more funds for buses and electric vehicle infrastructure for schools in areas that need them the most. The program also delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

View the full list of Clean School Bus award recipients here.

