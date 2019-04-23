News Releases from Region 07

Cargill of Eddyville, Iowa, Receives EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention Award

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov ) 913-551-7785

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 23, 2019) - Cargill’s corn milling facility in Eddyville, Iowa, received an EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention (P2) Award today during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Cargill Eddyville pursued and obtained ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification, which provides a framework to manage and improve energy performance. By implementing these standards, Cargill Eddyville’s facility energy performance and greenhouse gas emission reductions improved significantly. For example, a drying system and distillation process reduced those emissions by nearly 15,000 metric tons.

Due to the success of this project, additional Cargill facilities in North America and Brazil are pursuing ISO 50001 certifications in support of Cargill’s corporate goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent by 2025.

“The Pollution Prevention Awards Program recognizes forward-thinking organizations that go beyond compliance to improve the environment and our quality of life,” said Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator. “Increasingly, industries of our nation are coming to understand the value of pollution prevention – as an environmental strategy, a sustainable practice, and as a fundamental principle for our society.”

“Today, we recognize well-deserving, innovative organizations who have voluntarily undertaken programs and measures to reduce pollution at the source,” he said.

P2 is a successful, non-regulatory approach to energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of toxic materials used, and money savings. This awards program is designed to further recognize P2 successes and encourage others to consider a P2 approach.

P2 also emphasizes the reduction of direct environmental impacts and the use of resources and materials.

# # #

Learn more about the EPA Region 7 P2 Awards

Learn more about P2

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7