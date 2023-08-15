Educational Organization in Reno, Nevada Wins EPA Grant to Advance Environmental Efforts

August 15, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the selection of 33 organizations nationwide to receive over $3.1 million in funding for projects under the Environmental Education Grants Program, including a grant for $90,000 to Envirolution in Reno, Nev.

“We know that climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and it demands bold and innovative solutions, especially in Nevada,” said Mike Alpern, Public Affairs Director for EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. “This year’s grant recipients represent some of the most innovative thinking about advancing environmental protection in Nevada. They demonstrate the power of environmental education, and a true commitment to creating a future with clean air, clean water, and a healthy planet for all.”

The grant to Envirolution will fund the organization’s Project ReCharge, a hands-on, project-based science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) curriculum and training program committed to educating and preparing students to become future sustainability and environmental leaders. It will provide 50 new Nevada teachers with quality curriculum, training, material resources, and career development opportunities for their students. During the 2023-2024 school year, approximately 3,750 students will engage in hands-on STEAM education that encourages them to pursue careers in related disciplines and take an active role in creating a more sustainable world. This grant will also support the development of the Project ReCharge curriculum by revising and adding three lessons focused on geothermal energy, transportation and electric vehicles, and climate change.

In addition, Project ReCharge will provide Northern Nevada students the opportunity to collaborate with the City of Reno employees and renewable energy industry professionals to develop two educational resources to be integrated into the new community pool, the Moana Aquatic Fitness Center. Once the facility is completed, approximately 50 Washoe County students will have the added benefit of touring the new educational community pool to engage in place-based learning.

The EPA funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000 to each of the 33 organizations nationwide. The groups all provide environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 27 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among the grant recipients are four Minority Serving Institutions. EPA anticipates providing funding for these projects once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $91.3 million supporting more than 3,922 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information, visit the Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This page is updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

