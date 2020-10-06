News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Acknowledges 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award Winners & National Builder Commitments

WASHINGTON (October 6, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes 10 home builders and 5 home raters that, in partnership with the EPA’s Indoor airPLUS program, earned the 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award. Indoor airPLUS is a voluntary partnership and labeling program that helps new home builders address customer health concerns through construction practices and product specifications that minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and contaminants. These companies, which build and verify Indoor airPLUS qualified homes, have exhibited outstanding leadership in the promotion of the Indoor airPLUS program by educating homebuyers, trade professionals, and allied stakeholders about the importance of enhanced indoor air quality. Two of these organizations, Fulton Homes and EnergyLogic, earned the 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year Award.

In addition, EPA recognizes an impressive milestone by Meritage Homes, the first national production home builder to make the Indoor airPLUS 100% Commitment across all their divisions. This commitment means that Meritage will add thousands of new Indoor airPLUS labeled homes to the national housing stock in the coming year.

“With Americans spending more time at home this year, there is growing recognition of the importance of air quality indoors. Our Indoor airPlus partners are at the national forefront of building and verifying homes that provide unparalleled indoor air quality, energy efficiency, comfort, durability, and peace of mind,” said Anne Austin, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for EPA's Office of Air and Radiation. “On behalf of EPA and the Indoor airPLUS team, I would like to congratulate our 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award Winners, the two Leaders of the Year, and our 100% Committed partners on their incredible work and thank them for helping build a healthier America.”

The 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year Award winners are:

BUILDER:

Fulton Homes – Tempe, Ariz. Fulton homes is Arizona’s largest family owned and operated home builder. In addition to adding over 850 Indoor airPLUS homes to the market in 2019, Fulton Homes went above and beyond promoting the benefits of an Indoor airPLUS home with radio campaigns; print, social, video, and website advertising; and staff and associate training.

RATER:

EnergyLogic – Berthoud, Colo. EnergyLogic is made up of applied building science experts and energy professionals who provide rating and certification services to builders and energy efficiency information to homeowners across Colorado. In 2019, EnergyLogic verified nearly 300 Indoor airPLUS homes. In addition, they have shown exemplary leadership through their training and education of partners on the Indoor airPLUS label and promotion of the brand through social, printed, video, and website marketing materials.

The 2020 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award winners are:

BUILDERS:

C&B Custom Homes – Cottonwood, Ariz.

Charis Homes – North Canton, Ohio

DJK Custom Homes – Naperville, Ill.

Dorn Homes – Prescott, Ariz,

Fulton Homes – Tempe, Ariz.

Kettler Forlines Homes – Montgomery Village, Md.

Leading Force Contracting Services – Yakima, Wash.

Mandalay Homes – Prescott, Ariz.

Maracay Homes – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Thrive Home Builders – Denver, Colo.

RATERS:

E3 Energy – Flagstaff, Ariz.

Energy Inspectors – Las Vegas, Nev.

EnergyLogic – Berthoud, Colo.

JKP Energy Inspections – Gilbert, Ariz.

Steven Winter Associates – Norwalk, Conn.

More about the Indoor airPLUS program:

Indoor airPLUS homes are healthier by design, improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and comfort, while also offering cost savings through energy efficiency. Labeled homes can help reduce the likelihood of common and serious health problems like heart disease, cancer, asthma, allergies, respiratory issues, headaches and more through comprehensive IAQ approaches. These approaches include mold and moisture control; radon resistance; pest management; improved heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems; combustion venting; healthier building materials; and homeowner education.

