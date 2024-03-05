EPA Adds Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site to National Priorities List

Adding the site to the National Priorities List ensures that the site is prioritized for cleanup, due to the potential for contamination of drinking water

March 5, 2024

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Site map showing site boundary. (U.S. EPA image)

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 5, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is adding five sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), including the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site in Des Moines, Iowa.

“The addition of the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Site to the National Priorities List helps EPA prioritize its resources to ensure that the groundwater contamination is cleaned up to protect Des Moines’ water supply and the health of everyone who drinks from the tap in the city,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “EPA Region 7 led an extensive community engagement and press outreach campaign that helped generate 198 public comments during the listing phase, the vast majority of which supported listing the site on the National Priorities List.”

EPA proposed adding the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site to the NPL to address groundwater contamination associated with trichloroethylene (TCE) and its breakdown products, particularly cis-1,2-dichloroethylene (cis-1,2-DCE) (1,2-dichloroethylene is also called 1,2-dichloroethene).

TCE and one of its breakdown products, cis-1,2-DCE, have been detected in water samples collected from the Des Moines Water Works (DMWW) infiltration (intake) gallery along the Raccoon River. Only cis-1,2-DCE has been detected in samples from DMWW finished water. These detections are far below their respective Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs). All drinking water from DMWW meets the standards set by the Safe Drinking Water Act and does not present a health risk.

“The listing of Lot 46 on the NPL helps to protect our drinking water and clean up the contamination,” said Ted Corrigan, CEO and general manager of Des Moines Water Works, Iowa’s largest drinking water utility. “This cleanup project is of particular importance to Des Moines Water Works because it safeguards a critical element of our central Iowa water supply.”

Background

The NPL is a list of known sites throughout the United States and its territories where historic releases of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants pose significant threats to human health and the environment. This list serves as the basis for prioritizing Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions. Only releases at non-federal sites included on the NPL are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.

“Updating the National Priorities List is a critical component of EPA's comprehensive approach to protecting human health and the environment from contamination, including in communities overburdened by disproportionate environmental impacts,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Cleaning up contaminated land and groundwater and returning them for productive use to communities, especially those which have borne the brunt of legacy pollution, is a win for public health and local economies.”

Before EPA adds a site to the NPL, a site must meet EPA’s requirements and be proposed for addition to the list in the Federal Register, subject to a 60-day public comment period. EPA may add the site to the NPL if it continues to meet the listing requirements after the public comment period closes and the Agency has responded to any comments.

Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities. The program is credited for significant reductions in both birth defects and blood lead levels among children living near sites, and research has shown residential property values increase up to 24% within 3 miles of sites after cleanup.

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris administration has followed through on commitments to update the National Priorities List twice a year, as opposed to once per year. Today’s announcement is the first time EPA is updating the NPL in 2024.

Visit the new Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site Profile page.

Visit the older Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Site page for information as the new page is updated.

View the supporting documentation for adding the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site to the NPL.

View the newly proposed and new additions to the NPL.

Learn more about Superfund and the NPL .

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook and Instagram

Follow us on X: @EPARegion7

