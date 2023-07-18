EPA Advises Facility Operators to Prepare for Hazardous Weather Events

July 18, 2023

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Joe Robledo and Jennah Durant ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, TEXAS – (July 18th, 2023) As the hurricane season kicks off, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reminds facility operators of preventing, minimizing, and reporting chemical releases during hazardous weather events. Facility operators are obligated to maintain safety, minimize releases that do occur, and report chemical releases or oil spills and discharges in a timely manner, as required under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act and/or the emergency planning provisions of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act and/or the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan.

“As the climate crisis increases the number and intensity of storms, communities living near industrial facilities on the Gulf Coast rely on the owners and operators to prepare for chemical releases, spills and other incidents that could occur during severe weather,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “EPA and our state partners perform large-scale field exercises and post response personnel along the Gulf Coast during hurricane season, and expect regulated facilities to prepare as much as possible to keep their workers and nearby communities safe before, during and after significant weather events.”

The EPA is working with the states of Texas and Louisiana to ensure Gulf Coast communities are prepared for hazardous weather before, during, and after a storm. The EPA reminds facility owners in Texas and Louisiana coastal regions to do their part and be prepared to secure their operations in the event of hurricanes or other weather events.

Unlike some natural disasters, hurricanes and tropical storms are predictable and usually allow facilities to prepare for potential impacts. The EPA reminds facility owners and operators of some basic steps to prepare for hazardous weather:

Review procedures for shutting down processes and securing facilities appropriately—especially hazardous chemical storage—or otherwise implement appropriate safe operating procedures.

Review updated state-federal guidelines for flooding preparedness, available here .

Assure all employees are familiar with requirements and procedures to contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802 in case a spill or release occurs.

Review local response contacts, including Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs) and State Emergency Response Commissions (SERCs). A list of these contacts by state is available here .

Prevention and reporting requirements for facilities are available on our webpage. In the event of a hazardous weather incident, please visit our Natural Disasters webpage for updated emergency information.

