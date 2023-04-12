EPA and Puerto Rico Announce $3 Million For Puerto Rico to Plan Innovative Climate Projects

Funds from EPA’s New Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program were made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act

April 12, 2023

NEW YORK - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) announced Puerto Rico will receive $3 million to plan innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies across the Commonwealth. In March, EPA announced the availability of the funds, which represent the first funding going to states, local governments, Tribes, and territories from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program created by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. Later this year, EPA will launch a competition for $4.6 billion in funding to implement projects and initiatives included in the plans. Puerto Rico will be eligible to receive that implementation funding because it has opted in to receive the planning grant.

Additionally, the San Juan, Puerto Rico Metropolitan Area is among the 67 most populous metropolitan areas in the nation with the opportunity to receive $1 million each to develop regional planning grants with key stakeholders in their area. Lead agencies in these metropolitan areas must submit a notice of intent to participate by April 28, 2023. Communities that do not rank in the top 67 most populous areas will have opportunities to partner with their states and neighboring jurisdictions.

“Puerto Rico has signed on to a historic opportunity to invest in planning for ways to reduce climate pollution, boost renewable energy, create jobs and support communities most vulnerable to climate change impacts,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “The decision to opt into this historic program now is so important because once the planning is completed there is an opportunity this year for even more funding to start implementing the work on the ground. In addition to this funding for all of PR, the San Juan Metropolitan Area also has until April 28 to sign on to receive $1 million for climate planning under this same program.”

Puerto Rico, the 50 states, and the District of Columbia were each eligible to receive $3 million in EPA CPRG planning funds. Puerto Rico will use the funds to augment climate planning in collaboration with municipalities and conduct meaningful engagement with communities, including with overburdened communities. In 2019, Puerto Rico passed the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act, which set a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050. The Act sets interim goals of 40% renewables by 2025 and 60% by 2040. Puerto Rico’s participation in the CPRG program will support its ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, establish a reliable and carbon-neutral power grid and ensure all communities equitably benefit in the clean energy transition.

“These funds to develop a specific and innovative strategies are focused on reducing climate pollution through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants of the Biden-Harris Administration and with EPA’s support, we will continue to promote and renew the public policy of my Administration to mitigate the effects of climate change in collaboration with the municipalities and communities. I appreciate the support of the federal government and the close relationship we have to continue providing good news to the people of Puerto Rico,” said the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro R. Pierluisi.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities. These climate plans will include:

Greenhouse gas emissions inventories;

Emissions projections and reduction targets;

Economic, health, and social benefits, including to low-income and disadvantaged communities;

Plans to leverage other sources of federal funding including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act;

Workforce needs to support decarbonization and a clean energy economy; and

Future government staffing and budget needs.

In program guidance released in March, EPA describes how the agency intends to award and manage CPRG funds to eligible entities, including states, metropolitan areas, Tribes, and territories. EPA strongly encourages all eligible entities to review the complete program guidance documents available on EPA’s website to learn more about these planning grants, details about eligibility criteria and allocation formulas, important deadlines, and other requirements.

Next Steps

This funding for climate planning will be followed later this year by a national grant competition for $4.6 billion in implementation grant funding that will support the expeditious implementation of investment-ready policies created by the CPRG planning grants, programs, and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near term.

By summer 2023, EPA Regional Offices expect to award and administer the funding agreements once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

