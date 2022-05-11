EPA Announces $1.9 Million Nevada Investment, Supported by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to Revitalize Communities

Nevada Communities Will Receive Brownfields Assessment Grants to Help Build A Better America While Advancing Environmental Justice

May 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a $1,934,000 investment in Nevada to revitalize communities across the state by cleaning up contaminated and blighted properties and redeveloping them for productive reuse. The funding in Nevada will be provided through four EPA Brownfields Assessment grants. The grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up o called “brownfield” properties -- contaminated, polluted, or hazardous sites slated for revitalization through a specialized EPA program.

“Today’s announcement breathes new life into Nevada communities by turning contaminated properties into economically productive community resources,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is significantly increasing our investments in Nevada communities, providing assistance to areas long overburdened and underserved.”

“This is good news for communities all over the Silver State that want to assess pollution at industrial sites and make plans to clean them,” said United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue working with the EPA to ensure that they have the resources they need to protect Nevada’s communities.”

“I applaud the Environmental Protection Agency for awarding these grants to communities across Nevada to aid in the cleanup of brownfields and redevelopment of these contaminated sites,” said United States Senator Jacky Rosen. “These grants will help remove contaminants, repurpose former industrial sites, and ultimately promote economic development. I will continue working in the Senate to ensure that Nevadans have the resources they need to revitalize our communities.”

EPA’s Brownfields Program also delivers on the Biden Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which directs at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. EPA is committed to meeting and exceeding this goal. Approximately 86 percent of the communities selected to receive funding as part of today's announcement will support historically underserved areas.

EPA’s funding supports Nevada communities’ efforts to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields by stimulating economic opportunity and environmental revitalization. Projects range from assessing former gas stations in urban Las Vegas and Henderson to focusing on Tribal solid waste facilities and mine-scarred lands.

Humboldt County is selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare cleanup plans, with a focus on downtown Lovelock and central Winnemucca and the communities of Orovada and McDermitt. Priority properties are former auto repair and agricultural chemical storage areas, as well as mine-scarred lands and blighted highway, commercial, and old railroad corridors. Grant funds will also be used to support community engagement through public workshops, charrettes, stakeholder interviews, and a dedicated website.

The City of Las Vegas is selected for a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and to prepare cleanup plans and area-wide revitalization strategies. The project will focus on the Westside and Rafael Rivera neighborhoods. Priority properties include former dry cleaners, vacant former auto dealerships, gas stations, and auto repair shops. The grant will also be used to support community engagement through a public kickoff event, outreach materials and a project webpage.

The Henderson Redevelopment Agency is selected to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare site-specific cleanup plans along an approximately 7.5 mile length of Boulder Highway. Priority properties are former gas stations, auto sales and service businesses, and junkyards within Henderson’s downtown district and the Pittman and Valley View neighborhoods. Grant funds also will be used to engage the surrounding community through community partner meetings and outreach materials.

The NyE Communities Coalition is selected for a $434,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to conduct environmental site assessments and prepare cleanup and reuse plans, with a focus on properties in Nye, Esmeralda, and Lincoln Counties and the Duckwater Shoshone Reservation in Nevada. Priority sites include the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe solid waste facility, the Pioche workforce housing complex, and the Silver Peak portion of Esmeralda County, a vacant land parcel formerly used for mining. The grant will also be used to conduct public meetings and community outreach activities.

Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s investments in brownfield sites have leveraged more than $35 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example:

To date, this funding has led to more than 183,000 jobs in cleanup, construction, and redevelopment.

Based on grant recipient reporting, recipients leveraged an average $20.43 for each EPA Brownfields dollar and 10.3 jobs per $100,000 of EPA Brownfield Grant funds expended on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements.

In addition, an academic peer-reviewed study has found that residential properties near brownfield sites increased in value by 5% to 15% because of cleanup activities.

Finally, analyzing data near 48 brownfields, EPA found an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in a single year after cleanup—2 to 7 times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of those brownfield sites.

