EPA Announces Kerry E. O’Neill to Chair Environmental Financial Advisory Board

Administrator Regan Recognizes Outgoing Chair Joanne Throwe

August 12, 2021

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON - ​Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the selection of Kerry E. O’Neill as the chair of the Environmental Financial Advisory Board (EFAB). She succeeds Joanne Throwe, whose six-year term as a board member is ending, including nearly four years as chair.

“At EPA, climate change is a top priority, and we know this crisis can be an opportunity to create good paying jobs, boost our economy and build back better. That’s why the work of the EPA Environmental Financial Advisory Board is so important, to ensure that our work delivers these benefits for the American people, especially for underserved communities overburdened by pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m thankful for Joanne Throwe’s leadership and years of successful service to the board, and I’m looking forward to Kerry O’Neill bringing her experience and advice on climate impacts, community development, and clean energy finance.”

The 32-member EFAB is a chartered federal advisory committee that provides feedback and advice to the Agency on ways to lower costs and increase investments in environmental and public health protection.

O’Neill joined the board in June 2020 and was selected for a two-year term as chair. O’Neill and the other members of EFAB are drawn from all 10 EPA regions and hail from 17 states and the District of Columbia.

“EPA is answering the call to tackle the most significant issues facing our people and our planet today, and the Environmental Financial Advisory Board is going to provide the expertise on financial solutions needed for success. We need to meet this moment at the scale required, including leveraging public-private partnerships, and with strategies that ensure our most vulnerable communities aren’t left behind,” said EFAB Chair, and Inclusive Prosperity Capital Chief Executive Officer, Kerry E. O’Neill. “I’m honored to be asked to serve as the chair of a board whose members are the most exceptional thinkers and leaders in their fields.”

Outgoing Chair Joanne Throwe recently led the board in examining financial options for municipal stormwater infrastructure, small remote community wastewater system improvements, and lead risk reduction.

“The Environmental Financial Advisory Board provides the federal government with an unprecedented resource, and it’s been an honor to serve on the board over the past six years,” said Joanne Throwe, President of Throwe Environmental. “EFAB’s expert analysis and policy recommendations will be needed more than ever as the country moves aggressively towards fortifying its environmental infrastructure and natural resources.”

About Kerry E. O’Neill

Kerry E. O’Neill is the chief executive officer of Inclusive Prosperity Capital Inc., a nonprofit investment fund that was spun out of the Connecticut Green Bank in 2018 to scale up impact for underserved communities and underinvested markets across the country. Inclusive Prosperity Capital operates at the intersection of community development, clean energy finance, and climate impact using a collection of products and strategies that match capital supply with project demand through partners on the ground. Prior to joining IPC, O’Neill led the residential energy financing programs at the Connecticut Green Bank, a state entity that works with private-sector investors to create low-cost, long-term sustainable financing for clean energy to maximize the use of public funds. Her work at the Connecticut Green Bank has given her insight into the institutional challenges – and opportunities – associated with clean energy investing for underserved communities. O’Neill earned a B.S. in computer science and engineering from MIT and a M.S. from NYU Tisch School of the Art’s Interactive Telecommunications Program.

About Joanne Throwe

Joanne Throwe is president of Throwe Environmental LLC and has over 25 years of experience in financing environmental and natural resource activities. She has experience in climate finance, stormwater management, green infrastructure, and public-private partnerships. She served as deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources from 2015 to early 2019, managing the day-to-day operations of over 1,300 employees and a budget exceeding $270 million. From 2009 to 2015, Throwe was the director of the Environmental Finance Center (EFC) at the University of Maryland, managing all aspects of EFC operations providing environmental finance technical assistance to communities. Additionally, prior to the EFC, she worked for several federal agencies.

Background on EFAB

Established in 1989, the EFAB is a chartered federal advisory committee that is convened by the agency to provide expert advice on environmental financing approaches from state and local governments, financial service companies, industry sectors and nongovernmental organizations. EFAB’s work focuses on lowering the cost of environmental protection, removing financial and programmatic barriers that raise costs, increasing public and private contribution in environmental facilities and services and building state and local financial ability to comply with environmental programs.

EFAB members are selected to serve on the board based on the EFAB charter, which seeks to achieve balance and diversity in terms of workplace sector, geographic location, gender, ethnicity, and stakeholder perspective. EFAB members may serve up to a total of six years.

The board’s designated federal officer is EPA Acting Region 7 Administrator Edward H. Chu.

For more information on EFAB, visit EPA’s Water Finance Center online.

A list of EFAB members is available online.