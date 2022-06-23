EPA awards $1.2 Million to Alaska tribes to help protect communities from harmful diesel emissions

EPA is awarding $5.4 million in grants nationwide for tribal and insular areas

June 23, 2022

Contact Information 206-553-0521 Alice Corcoran ( corcoran.alice@epa.gov

Seattle (June 23, 2022)- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $1,218,140 in Diesel Emission Reduction Act funding to federally recognized tribes in Alaska to reduce harmful emissions from stationary diesel generators.

The grants fund projects with the Native Village of Deering in northwest Alaska and the Tanana Chiefs Conference in Fairbanks and surrounding communities.

“The Biden Administration continues to work with Tribal nations across the country to replace or upgrade older, higher polluting diesel engines, making important progress in reducing pollution and advancing environmental justice across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With an unprecedented $5 billion investment in low- and zero-emission school buses from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law coming soon for communities across the country, this is only the beginning.”

“EPA is proud to work with our tribal partners to achieve cleaner air and improve people’s health in their communities,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator, Casey Sixkiller. “Diesel pollution can lead to high rates of asthma and other health conditions, and these projects will make a real difference in the air quality for tribal communities.”

Nationally, 12 tribal and insular area assistance agreements totaling $5.4 million are expected to be awarded as part of the Diesel Emissions Reduction program. DERA funds projects to clean up the Nation’s legacy fleet of diesel engines. The projects will replace non-tiered and low tiered engines with more efficient, higher tiered engines. Tier 4 is generally the most efficient tier for engines used off-road, and Tier 3 is the most efficient for on-road engines.

Native Village of Deering

The Native Village of Deering, part of the Northwest Arctic Borough, received $418,140 to replace two stationary diesel engine generators with two new Tier 3 low-emission marine engines. These generators will operate in the Native Village of Deering powerhouse.

Within the Native Village of Deering, the powerhouse operates close to a school, homes, and a health clinic. This poses a health risk to the high number of villagers – including children -- who suffer from chronic respiratory ailments. Replacing the existing engines with far more efficient, low emission units will dramatically reduce the exposure to harmful emissions and thus the health risks associated with diesel exhaust.

Tanana Chiefs Conference

The Tanana Chiefs Conference received $800,000 to replace five non-tiered generators with five newer, more efficient Tier 2 generators. These generator replacements will be installed in the Alaska rural villages of: Huslia, Minto, Nulato, Holy Cross, and Shageluk.

The installation of newer, cleaner, appropriately sized generators will decrease fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and lower the cost of power in these villages. The new installations will result in greater reliability and improved efficiency.

The DERA program

These DERA grants are administered by EPA's West Coast Collaborative, a clean air public-private partnership in EPA’s Pacific Southwest and Pacific Northwest regions. Since 2008, EPA’s DERA program has awarded nearly 700 grants across the U.S. in 600 communities. Many of these projects fund cleaner diesel engines that operate in economically disadvantaged communities whose residents suffer from higher-than-average rates of asthma, heart and lung disease. These projects have reduced emissions from more than 66,000 engines.

The DERA program is prioritizing projects that help achieve the goals of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to ensure that federal agencies deliver at least 40% of benefits from certain investments to underserved communities.

To learn more about all of this year's West Coast Collaborative DERA projects, visit: http://www.westcoastcollaborative.org.

For more information about EPA's National Clean Diesel campaign and the awarded Tribal DERA projects nationally, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.



To learn more about the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality which funds the DERA program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/air-pollution-transportation.