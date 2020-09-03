News Releases from Region 06

EPA awards $129,371 to New Mexico Environment Department to monitor air quality

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at R6Press@epa.gov

DALLAS – (Sept. 3, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $129,371 to the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) to monitor ambient air quality for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). The funds will support NMED’s important work to improve air quality in New Mexico.

“Reducing and controlling particulate matter pollution is important for public health and the environment,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Through these EPA grants, and working with our state partners, we continue to make significant progress in reducing particulate matter concentrations and enhancing air quality in communities across the Nation.”

The funds will help NMED carry out air-monitoring programs for the prevention and control of air pollution or implementation of PM 2.5 air quality standards. The EPA will continue to work collaboratively with NMED and other stakeholders to develop strategies for achieving and maintaining compliance with PM 2.5 standards.

Particulate matter, also called particle pollution, contains microscopic solids or liquids which may be harmful if inhaled. The particles can become lodged in the lungs, or can even get in your bloodstream, and cause respiratory or heart problems. People with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are most likely to be affected by particle pollution. The particles also affect the environment, with the smallest—those less than 2.5 micrometers across also called “fine”—being the main cause of reduced visibility.

As a result of Clean Air Act programs and efforts by state, local and tribal governments, as well as technological improvements, average PM2.5 concentrations in the U.S. fell by 39 percent between 2000 and 2018 while average PM10 concentrations fell by 31 percent during the same period.

EPA continue s to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality across the country for all Americans.

For more about EPA grants: https://www.epa.gov/grants

For more about EPA’s work in New Mexico: https://www.epa.gov/nm

