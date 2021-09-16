EPA Awards 15 Home Industry Leaders with the 2021 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award Washington – (September 16, 2021) EPA is pleased to honor 15 residential construction industry leaders with the 12th annual Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards. This annual award recognizes market-leading organizations that offer enhanced indoor air quality protections for new homebuyers by participating in EPA’s Indoor airPLUS program. In addition to the Leader Awards, EPA has selected one Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year in both the builder and rater categories for outstanding commitment and program performance. This year’s Leader of the Year are Mandalay Homes (builder) and JKP Energy Inspections (rater). “EPA congratulates the 2021 Indoor airPLUS Leaders and Leaders of the Year for their commitment to building and promoting healthier indoor environments,” said Joseph Goffman, Acting Assistant Administrator of EPA's Office of Air and Radiation. “Americans have spent much more time living, working, and learning at home over the past two years, and a healthy home has never been more important. With the help and hard work of market-leading homebuilders and verifiers, homebuyers can look for Indoor airPLUS certified homes to find improved indoor air quality, energy efficiency, comfort, durability, and peace of mind.” The 2021 Indoor airPLUS Leader of the Year Award winners are: Builder: Mandalay Homes - Prescott, Ariz. Having recently received national recognition as an industry leader in energy conservation and water sustainability, Mandalay Homes also continues to gain a reputation for high performing homes with improved indoor air quality, earning their seventh Indoor airPLUS Leader Award. With over 150 Indoor airPLUS certified homes in the past year, Mandalay continues to promote healthier homes through their website and various media, with a focus on educating homeowners about the benefits of the Indoor airPLUS label. Rater: JKP Energy Inspections - Gilbert, Ariz. JKP Energy Inspections has earned three consecutive Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards as a market-leading verifier in the southwest U.S. Their core focus is helping clients improve how they design and build homes by focusing on energy use, comfort, and indoor air quality. In addition to verifying over 550 Indoor airPLUS labeled homes this year, JKP Energy Inspections has excelled in Indoor airPLUS builder education and recruitment, including both market-rate and affordable home builders. The 2021 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award winners are: Builders C & B Custom Homes , Cottonwood, Ariz.

Charis Homes , North Canton, Ohio

Fulton Homes , Tempe, Ariz.

JHM Group , Stamford, Conn.

Mandalay Homes , Prescott, Ariz.

Meritage Homes , Scottsdale, Ariz.

Thrive Home Builders , Denver, Colo.

Tri Pointe Homes of Arizona , Scottsdale, Ariz. Raters E3 Energy , Flagstaff, Ariz.

Energy Inspectors , Las Vegas, Nev.

EnergyLogic , Berthoud, Colo.

Integral Building + Design , New Paltz, Ny.

JKP Energy Inspections , Gilbert, Ariz.

Pando Alliance , Ellicott City, Md.

Steven Winter Associates , Norwalk, Conn. More about the Indoor airPLUS program: Indoor airPLUS homes are healthier by design, improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and comfort, while also offering cost savings through energy efficiency improvements. Featuring comprehensive IAQ measures and practices, Indoor airPLUS labeled homes can help reduce the likelihood of common and serious health problems like heart disease, cancer, asthma, allergies, respiratory issues, headaches and more. These design approaches include mold and moisture control; radon resistance; pest management; improved heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems; proper combustion venting; healthier building materials; and homeowner education. Find more information on: Indoor airPLUS Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards Finding an Indoor airPLUS builder or rater in your area Joining the Indoor airPLUS program