EPA awards $300,000 to small business in Texas to commercialize environmental technologies

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at r6press@epa.gov or 214 665-2200

DALLAS (Nov. 4, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $300,000 to Framergy, Inc., College Station, Texas, to further develop and commercialize innovative technologies that protect the environment while growing the American economy. The company plans to reduce emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds by developing a combined capture technology that can be used at well sites, natural gas facilities, storage sites and transmission facilities.

“Small businesses provide the foundation of our economy and are incubators of innovative ideas that create jobs, improve lives and protect the environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “With this funding, small businesses across the country will be able to help further EPA’s mission of protecting the environment and public health. I’m proud to support these important projects to address not only the challenges we face as a nation, but also the opportunities to be had through new and emerging technology.”

“We are funding projects that can help solve today’s complex environmental problems and enhance economic growth.” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This project is focused on adapting new research from the energy sector to help reduce emissions at facilities.”

The contracts are funded through EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, which encourages the development and commercialization of novel technologies that support EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment. The small businesses that are being funded are working on a wide range of topics including water quality, air quality, land revitalization, homeland security, manufacturing, and construction materials.

EPA is awarding phase II contracts to nine small businesses of up to $300,000 each. The recipients previously were awarded a phase I contract of up to $100,000 and applied for phase II funding to develop their technology for the marketplace.

EPA’s SBIR funding boosts local economies by empowering small businesses to create jobs while developing novel technologies in areas such as cleaner manufacturing, greener materials, and improved infrastructure in communities.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, which was enacted in 1982 to strengthen the role of small businesses in federal research and development, create jobs, and promote U.S. technical innovation. To be eligible, a company must be an organized, for-profit U.S. business and have fewer than 500 employees.

For more information on EPA’s SBIR Phase II recipients, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/656.

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program at www.epa.gov/sbir.

Learn more about SBIR across the federal government at www.SBIR.gov.

