News Releases from Region 09

EPA Awards $400,000 to Los Angeles Small Business to Support Commercialization of Environmental Technologies

Funds are part of $3 million awarded nationwide through EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research program

Contact Information: Julia Giarmoleo 213-326-2033

LOS ANGELES - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $400,000 in grant funding to Los Angeles-based Lucendi, Inc. to further develop and commercialize technology to protect public health and the environment. Lucendi will use the funding to build a portable, automated platform for microplastic identification and characterization which will improve the ability to monitor and assess the impact of microplastic pollution on water quality.

"The Lucendi team is excited to have been selected by EPA to advance and commercialize our portable platform,” said Lucendi CEO Maxim Batalin. “Microplastics pollution is a global problem that requires innovative and scalable solutions, andith EPA’s assistance we are on the right track to help mitigate this problem."

“Lucendi is applying innovative technology to the complex issue of microplastics pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Laboratory Services and Applied Sciences Division Director Duane James. “I congratulate Lucendi for receiving this funding. Their work helps us achieve our goal of creating healthy, clean, and safe environments, and EPA is proud to continue supporting these efforts.”

Lucendi is among eight small businesses nationwide receiving up to $400,000 in Phase II funding from EPA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. These companies were previously awarded SBIR Phase I funding of up to $100,000 for “proof of concept” of their innovative environmental technologies and are now receiving Phase II funding to further advance and commercialize the technology. Funded technologies are focused on clean and safe water, air quality monitoring, land revitalization, and sustainable materials management.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, a competitive program that supports small businesses in the development and commercialization of technological solutions. This program stimulates the economy while assisting the country in meeting its research and development needs.

For more information on EPA's SBIR Phase II recipients, visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/680/records_per_page/ALL.

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program: https://www.epa.gov/sbir.

Learn more about the Federal SBIR Program: www.SBIR.gov.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.