EPA Awards $6.4M for Research to Support National Water Reuse Efforts

October 5, 2022

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced research grants totaling $6.4 million to Iowa State University and the Water Research Foundation for research to support national efforts to reduce technological and institutional barriers for expanded water reuse.

“Safe and reliable water is critical to protecting public health, and innovative solutions for reusing water can improve water availability and access across the nation,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “These research projects will help advance water reuse applications so communities, local and state governments, and Tribes can provide alternatives to existing water resources.”

Water reuse is the practice of reclaiming water from a variety of sources, treating it, and reusing it for beneficial purposes. It can provide alternative supplies for potable and non-potable uses to enhance water security, sustainability, and resilience. These research grants will help accelerate water innovation, information availability, and engagement. The funding will advance clean and safe water reuse goals, promote a better understanding of the nation’s water and wastewater treatment and infrastructure, and enhance the availability and efficient use of water resources through water reuse.

The following institutions are receiving awards:

Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa , to integrate technological, institutional and regulatory decision-making processes to accelerate water reuse adoption by addressing issues in water quality and availability in small, underserved communities.

The Water Research Foundation, Denver, Colo. , to quantify water reuse potential across the nation while aiming to reduce biological and chemical health risk and provide stakeholders with user-friendly tools and materials to advance water reuse in communities both technologically and organizationally.

