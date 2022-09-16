EPA Awards Over $57 Million in Historic Funding to Arizona to Improve Water Quality

September 16, 2022

PHOENIX (September 16, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that funding from the federal government for water infrastructure improvements has been awarded to states across the country. More than $57 million in capitalization grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) have been awarded to Arizona through the State Revolving Funds (SRFs) and additional grants will be forthcoming.

The grants mark the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds following the passage of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The BIL allocates more than $50 billion toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, in turn helping communities access clean, safe, and reliable drinking water, prevent flooding, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, and safeguard vital waterways.

“All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

“Arizona’s future depends on protecting and strengthening its water infrastructure. When writing and negotiating the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, I secured robust investments to improve outdated water systems for the health and safety of Arizonans. Today’s funding will help ensure safer, cleaner, and more reliable water for Arizonans,” said Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) of Arizona is the administrator of Arizona's Clean Water and Drinking Water SRF programs, providing communities a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects.

Capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a state-by-state basis, over the course of the next four years. As grants are awarded, the state SRF programs can begin to distribute the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state.

While the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law presents the largest low-cost and no-cost funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure, other programs do exist to help communities manage their water resources.

More information about funding is available on EPA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law webpage.

