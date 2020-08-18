News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards State of New Mexico Nearly $400,000 to Protect Wetlands

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Aug. 18, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $393,584 to the state of New Mexico to strengthen monitoring and protection of wetlands. The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will use the funds to update the state’s Assessment and Monitoring Program Strategy for Wetlands. The funding was awarded under a cooperative agreement.

“Wetlands provide wide-ranging environmental benefits, from flood control to wildlife habitats, and protecting these ecosystems takes planning and teamwork,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “NMED has proven to be a strong partner in this work, and EPA is pleased to continue supporting their efforts with this grant.”

The grant provides funding to update and refine the 2012 State of New Mexico Assessment and Monitoring Program Strategy for Wetlands. This project will review current progress, update and refine the Strategy for Wetlands to determine future long-term monitoring and management activities, and to continue integrating wetlands assessment into New Mexico water quality monitoring and assessment activities.

Wetlands are areas where water covers soil all or part of the time. Wetlands are important because they protect and improve water quality, provide fish and wildlife habitats, store floodwaters and maintain surface water flow during dry periods. Consistent, thorough and timely wetland monitoring and assessment programs are a critical tool for states and tribes to better manage and protect their wetland resources. These programs allow states and tribes to establish a baseline in wetlands extent, condition and function; detect change; and

characterize trends over time.

More about wetlands protection: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands

More about EPA’s work in New Mexico: https://www.epa.gov/nm

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #