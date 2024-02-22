EPA Files Complaint for Rat Poison Sold in Plastic Baggies in St. Louis

February 22, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (FEB. 22, 2024) – On Feb. 8, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint seeking $149,659 in civil penalties against Timothy Wilson, a pesticide dealer doing business as Wilson’s Pest Control with two locations in the St. Louis, Missouri, area.

According to EPA, Wilson’s sold pesticides that were misbranded and unregistered, in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, and the company’s actions may present a danger to consumers.

“Without proper labeling, consumers may put themselves and their families at risk through exposure to toxic chemicals,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The Agency is determined to protect consumers, especially those in areas already overburdened by pollution, from these illegal and unsafe practices.”

In June 2022, EPA inspectors discovered unlabeled, plastic zip-top baggies of rodent bait products and other improperly repackaged and misbranded rodenticides offered for sale at Wilson’s Pest Control’s 2400 Grand Boulevard location in St. Louis. Following the inspection, EPA issued Wilson’s a stop-sale order prohibiting the further sale of any unregistered, illegally repackaged, and/or misbranded pesticides and invited the company to negotiate a civil penalty to resolve the violations.

In July 2023, after reports of similar zip-top baggies of rodent bait products appearing on Wilson’s store shelves at its 2616 Woodson Road location in Overland, Missouri, EPA attempted to inspect there to determine the company’s compliance with the stop-sale order, but the company’s owner denied the inspection. EPA says that penalty negotiations also broke down around this time, resulting in the Agency’s decision to file a complaint.

EPA identified the communities surrounding both Wilson’s Pest Control locations as potentially sensitive areas with exposure to many sources of pollution. EPA is strengthening enforcement in overburdened communities to address disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects of pollution on vulnerable populations.

Due to the potential for accidental poisonings, rodenticide poison products sold to consumers have extensive labeling that describes directions for use, safety precautions, and how to seek medical attention for children and pets if unintentionally ingested. Under the law, unlabeled or improperly labeled pesticides are considered misbranded. Directions for use and other label requirements are critical for people to safely use pesticides. Further, illegally repackaging pesticides renders them unregistered under federal law.

If used improperly, rat poisons and other pesticides could cause poisoning to humans, pets, or non-target animals. Further, rodent bait products typically contain an anticoagulant that interferes with blood clotting and death can result from excessive bleeding.

If you have purchased unlabeled or unregistered pesticides from Wilson’s Pest Control, please contact your waste provider for disposal options.

Learn more about the safe use of rodent bait products. Learn more about pesticides.

