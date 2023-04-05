EPA Fines Bobalee Inc. in Iowa for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations

April 5, 2023

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 5, 2023) – Bobalee Inc. in Laurens, Iowa, will pay $26,534 in civil penalties to resolve alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company, which manufactures welded hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders, generated hazardous waste at its facility and failed to notify EPA of its status as a hazardous waste generator and failed to properly handle the hazardous waste.

“It is a violation of federal law to generate hazardous waste and fail to notify EPA or obtain the necessary permits,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “EPA’s enforcement actions demonstrate our commitment to protect human health and the environment from potential releases of chemical waste.”

According to EPA, Bobalee Inc. generates paint waste that is classified as toxic and ignitable as part of its manufacturing process.

Upon notification to Bobalee Inc. of the alleged violations, the company took immediate steps to return to compliance.

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act creates the framework for the proper management of hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste. Learn more about the Act.

