EPA Fines Hastings, Nebraska, Landlord for Alleged Lead-Based Paint Violations

July 26, 2023

Contact Information 913-343-2991 Jonathan Klusmeyer ( klusmeyer.jonathan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 26, 2023) – Pavelka Rentals LLC, a residential leasing company in Hastings, Nebraska, has agreed to pay a $24,579 penalty to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to EPA, Pavelka failed to notify tenants of potential hazards of lead-based paint exposure at the company’s properties.

“EPA and the federal government are committed to reducing harmful exposure to lead-based paint, especially among children and pregnant women,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “Landlords play a critical role in notifying residents of potential harm, and EPA will hold accountable property owners that fail to tell tenants about lead-based paint in their housing.”

Lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. They can be exposed to lead from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.

Under the Toxic Substances Control Act, lessors of pre-1978 housing are required to disclose to lessees the presence of known lead-based paint hazards and accompanying records; provide lessees a federally approved lead hazard information pamphlet; and allow lessees the opportunity to conduct a lead-based paint risk assessment before the purchaser is obligated under any purchase contract.

Reducing childhood lead exposure and the associated health impacts is a top priority for EPA.

Please visit these EPA websites for additional lead-based paint information:

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7