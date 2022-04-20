EPA Fines Missouri Home Renovators for Alleged Lead-Based Paint Violations

April 20, 2022

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 20, 2022) - Two Missouri home renovation companies have agreed to pay almost $10,000 collectively in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

According to EPA, Swedlund Construction LLC of St. Louis and Rozell Siding and Windows Inc. of Springfield failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure during renovations.

In both cases, EPA alleged that the companies failed to obtain EPA renovator certification and failed to assign a certified renovator prior to performing renovations. EPA says that Swedlund Construction also failed to comply with multiple safety practices while performing renovations, such as containing the spread of renovation dust and debris as well as warning occupants and other people to remain outside the worksite. Rozell Siding and Windows also failed to provide notification of renovation requirements to property owners and failed to maintain required paperwork, according to EPA.

Lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. Children can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.

Reducing childhood lead exposure and the associated health impacts is a top priority for EPA. That’s why EPA inspectors will be working actively in overburdened communities in Missouri over the next few months, including the Springfield area, to encourage greater compliance with the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule.

