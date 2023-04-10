EPA Fines Weiler Inc. in Iowa for Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations

April 10, 2023

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 10, 2023) – Weiler Inc. in Knoxville, Iowa, will pay $54,488 in civil penalties to resolve alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company, which manufactures road construction equipment, generated hazardous waste at its facility classified as toxic and ignitable.

EPA says that the company:

Failed to conduct hazardous waste determinations.

Failed to ensure employee safety and coordination with first responders in case of a hazardous waste release.

Failed to properly handle hazardous waste.

“When companies mismanage hazardous waste and fail to create contingency plans to deal with hazardous waste releases, they increase the potential for harm to human health and the environment,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “EPA is committed to protecting communities from harmful chemical waste releases and leveling the playing field with companies that comply with the law.”

Upon notification to Weiler Inc. of the alleged violations, the company took immediate steps to return to compliance.

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act creates the framework for the proper management of hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste. Learn more about the Act.

