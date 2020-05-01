News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant to Arkansas State Plant Board Will Improve Pesticide Programs

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (May 1, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant to the Arkansas State Plant Board for $55,346. The funds will be used to enhance management and software systems that support the state’s pesticide programs. EPA is providing the funding as a multipurpose grant under a cooperative agreement.

“Making sure pesticides regulations are complied with is fundamental to the safe and proper use of pesticides,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “With this grant, EPA is pleased to support the Arkansas State Plant Board in its efforts to improve and ensure compliance with the pesticides program.”

Under the cooperative agreement, the grant will fund activities that complement and support existing environmental program grants. The State Plant Board will use the funding to develop a new software-based case file management system for pesticide licensing and enforcement. This upgrade will greatly improve the State Plant Board’s activities for pesticide enforcement, applicator certification and training, and program implementation.

EPA regulates pesticides under the Federal Fungicide, Insecticide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). All pesticides distributed or sold in the United States must be registered by EPA. Registration applicants must show that using the pesticide according to specifications will not generally cause unreasonable adverse effects on the environment. FIFRA also covers requirements to protect pesticide workers, crops, and vulnerable species from exposure to pesticides.

More on EPA’s work in Arkansas: https://www.epa.gov/ar

More on EPA and pesticides: https://www.epa.gov/pesticides

