News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant of More Than $388,000 Will Help Manage Hazardous Waste in Arkansas

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214-665-2200

DALLAS – (Nov. 5, 2019) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $388,397 to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. The funding will support programs to manage and reduce hazardous waste.

“Controlling hazardous waste is one of the most effective ways to prevent potential problems and protect communities and the environment,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Arkansas remains a strong partner in carrying out this vital mission.”

This grant will support a variety of activities within Arkansas’s hazardous waste management program. These include controlling the generation, transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste; minimizing hazardous waste production; and protecting public health and the environment from inactive facilities. The funding will also support permitting, corrective action, inspections, enforcement, tracking, and pollution-prevention outreach.

Background

EPA regulations call for “cradle-to-grave” management of hazardous waste, meaning these materials must be tracked and properly handled from the time they are created until they are permanently disposed of. Improperly managed hazardous waste poses a serious threat to human health and the environment. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), passed in 1976, was established to set up a framework for the proper management of hazardous waste.

More information hazardous waste: https://www.epa.gov/hw

More information on EPA’s work in Arkansas: https://www.epa.gov/ar

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #