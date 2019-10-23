News Releases from Region 06

EPA Grant of Over $475,000 Will Help Prevent Leaks from Underground Storage Tanks in Louisiana

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Oct. 23, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) a grant of $476,539 to support underground storage tank programs. The funds will help detect and prevent leaks from these tanks, which typically hold petroleum or hazardous substances.

“Detecting and preventing leaks from underground storage tanks is hard work, but it pays off because it protects our aquifers and drinking water sources,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “LDEQ remains a strong partner in keeping Louisiana’s water resources safe from storage tank pollution.”

The grant supports LDEQ’s underground storage tank program in detecting and preventing leaks and carrying out related enforcement activities. The program encourages proper tank operation and maintenance and ensures owners and operators monitor their underground storage tanks and comply with regulations. The grant also helps LDEQ develop its underground storage tank program to operate in lieu of the federal program.

Background

An underground storage tank system (UST) is a tank and any underground piping connected to the tank that has at least 10 percent of its combined volume underground. Until the mid-1980s, most USTs were made of bare steel, which is likely to corrode over time and allow UST contents to leak. The greatest potential hazard from a leaking UST is that the petroleum or other hazardous substance can seep into the soil and contaminate groundwater, the source of drinking water for nearly half of all Americans. A leaking UST can present other health and environmental risks, including the potential for fire and explosion.

For more about underground storage tanks: https://www.epa.gov/ust

For more about EPA’s work in Louisiana: https://www.epa.gov/la

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #