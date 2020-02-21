News Releases from Region 03

EPA Honors Virginia Company for Leading the Way to a Healthy Future

PHILADELPHIA (February 19, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the 2018 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis with TTM Technologies, Inc., at an event in Sterling, Virginia, Feb. 11. Findings from this publicly available report show an increase in recycling of TRI chemical wastes nationwide and indicate that companies continue to find ways to implement new source reduction activities and reduce the quantities of TRI chemicals they release into the environment.

For example, continued progress in the area of wastewater treatment enabled TTM Technologies to introduce a new system in 2019. TTM invested in installing a new Ion Exchange (IX) system, which provides more than three times the capacity and improved metal recovery efficiency and reduced treatment chemical consumption.

“By providing the data in the TRI National Analysis, EPA is empowering communities to protect their environment and providing companies with the information they need to work toward a stronger future,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The latest TRI data continue to demonstrate that under President Trump environmental stewardship and economic growth continue to go hand in hand.”

“EPA’s most recent release of TRI data illustrates continued reductions in many categories of toxic chemical releases. While in any given year there are fluctuations in reported releases, over the long term it is clear that businesses are increasing efficiency and reducing emissions of potentially harmful substances,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “The Toxics Release Inventory is an important tool that helps citizens understand how facilities in their communities operate, which helps both the communities and the companies work together for a cleaner and safer future.”

“Printed circuit board fabrication in the United States is essential to defense systems and other critical applications. Producing these essential products reliably and without increased cost to the environment is a challenge that IPC-member company. TTM Technologies continuously strives to win,” said Kelly Scanlon, director of environment, health and safety policy and research at IPC, the association representing electronics manufacturers. “It’s great to see their sustainability efforts get recognition by the EPA.”

In 2018, facilities in EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region reported managing 6.1 billion pounds of production-related chemical waste, 80 percent of which was managed through recycling. Also, in 2018, six percent of TRI facilities in the Mid=Atlantic implemented new source reduction activities. Source reduction reporting rates were among the highest in the plastics and rubber sector, where 12 percent of facilities reported at least one source reduction activity.

This year’s National Analysis expands the focus on geographical trends in chemical waste management across the country. New features include profiles exploring the diversity of industrial operations in each EPA region and a closer look at data from the hazardous waste management sector and the aerospace manufacturing sector.

The National Analysis showcases industry practices for managing waste and reducing pollution at nearly 22,000 facilities that submitted TRI data for calendar year 2018. EPA encourages facilities to learn from their counterparts’ best practices and adopt additional methods for reducing pollution.

To further highlight these industry best practices, EPA is holding events in EPA regions at facilities that implemented new source reduction activities. These facilities demonstrate how innovative projects can help industry reduce the generation of chemical pollution and improve their environmental performance.

2018 highlights:

Releases of TRI-covered chemicals into the environment from the manufacturing sector were lower than expected based on economic activity.

Facilities initiated 3,120 new activities to prevent or reduce the creation of chemical waste.

Nationally, the percent of industrial chemical waste that is recycled instead of released continued to increase.

Under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), covered facilities must report their annual releases of TRI chemicals for the prior calendar year to EPA by July 1. EPA, states and tribes receive TRI data from facilities in industry sectors such as manufacturing, mining, electric utilities and commercial hazardous waste management. The Pollution Prevention Act also requires facilities to submit information on pollution prevention and other waste management activities of TRI chemicals.

To access the 2018 TRI National Analysis, including local data and analyses, visit www.epa.gov/trinationalanalysis. For more information on the TRI program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program.

Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2.