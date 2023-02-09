EPA to Host February 16 Virtual Community Meeting for Kingsbury and Queensbury New York Residents

Community meeting will focus on informing residents about potential health risks from a nearby sterilizer plant

February 9, 2023

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a virtual community meeting for residents of Kingsbury and Queensbury, New York to share information about health risks from the chemical ethylene oxide, or EtO, which is being emitted from the Sterigenics commercial sterilization facility located in Kingsbury, New York.

The community meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m. with an in-person option to view the meeting at the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company- 3715 Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

During the meeting EPA staff will discuss potential risks for nearby residents associated with emissions from the Kingsbury Sterigenics facility located at 84 Park Road, Queensbury, NY.

Ethylene oxide – also known as EtO – is a human carcinogen emitted by some commercial sterilizers.

EPA analysis indicates that the air near the Kingsbury Sterigenics facility does not exceed short-term health benchmarks. However, the concern is that a lifetime of exposure to EtO emissions could lead to long-term health impacts if risk levels are not reduced.

EPA is working with facilities like this one to take appropriate steps to reduce emissions. Later this year, EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation to protect public health by requiring more controls on EtO emissions from commercial sterilizers.

“EPA wants to make sure we are giving people the most up to date information about the risks posed by EtO and at the same time discuss what actions may already be underway or planned to reduce risk in their area,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “We also want to engage the public as we develop new regulations with the benefit of our current understanding of the risk posed by EtO. EPA’s actions will be strengthened by this input.”

Meeting Details:

Virtual Microsoft Teams Meeting on Thursday, February 16, 2023; 6:30 p.m.

In-person viewing location: Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave, Hudson Falls, NY 12839

For the link to the meeting and to learn more about this facility.

EPA is taking significant action to address EtO and advance critical EtO research. These actions include:

For more information about the EPA’s efforts to address ethylene oxide, visit our website: www.epa.gov/eto.

