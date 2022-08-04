EPA Issues Stop Sale Order for Rat Poison Sold in Plastic Bags in St. Louis

August 4, 2022

Contact Information (913) 551-7506 Curtis Carey ( carey.curtis@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (AUG. 4, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Wilson’s Pest Control to stop the sale and distribution of 10 unregistered and misbranded pesticides that EPA says are noncompliant with federal law and may represent a danger to consumers.

“Offering pesticides for sale without proper labeling, including directions for use and warning language, and failing to register the products with the federal government is not only unlawful but dangerous,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “The Agency is determined to protect consumers from these illegal practices, especially consumers in areas already overburdened by pollution.”

On June 15, 2022, EPA inspectors discovered unlabeled, plastic zip-top baggies of rodent bait products and other improperly repackaged and mislabeled rodenticides offered for sale at Wilson’s Pest Control’s location at 2400 Grand Boulevard, St. Louis.

Due to the potential for accidental poisonings, rodenticide poison products sold at consumer outlets have extensive labeling that describes directions for use, safety precautions, and how to seek medical attention for children and pets if unintentionally ingested. If used improperly, these products could cause poisoning to children, pets, or non-target animals. Further, rodent bait products typically contain an anticoagulant that interferes with blood clotting and death can result from excessive bleeding.

In addition to the rodent bait products, EPA inspectors found other unregistered and misbranded pesticides, including products without required registration or proper labeling.

In response to its findings, EPA issued a “Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Order” to Wilson’s Pest Control on July 5, 2022. the Order prohibits the distribution of repackaged pesticides identified as:

Contrac Ready-To-Use Place Pacs Meal rodenticide

Unlabeled green blocks of rodenticide

FINAL Ready-To-Use Place Pac Pellets rodenticide

Unlabeled red blocks of rodenticide

Talon G Bait Pack Mini-Pellets rodenticide

Unlabeled blue blocks of rodenticide

Unlabeled brown blocks of rodenticide

Wilson’s Pest Control Professional Growth Regulator

Professional Pest Control Concentrate

Wilson’s Termite & Carpenter Ant Control

The Order applies to both Wilson’s Pest Control’s retail stores, located at 2400 Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, and 2616 Woodson Road, Overland, Missouri.

If you have purchased any of the pesticides listed above from Wilson’s Pest Control, please contact your waste provider for disposal options.

# # #

For more information about the safe use of rodent bait products, visit this EPA page.

For more information regarding pesticides, visit this EPA page.

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7