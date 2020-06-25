An official website of the United States government.

EPA Recognizes James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania, for Conserving Resources and Promoting Efficiency

06/25/2020
PHILADELPHIA (June 25, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized federal facilities today including the James E. Van Zandt Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, for practical cost-effective measures to conserve money and resources as part of the Federal Green Challenge (FGC). The challenge is a national effort under the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Program which encourages federal agencies to reduce the federal government’s environmental impact.

The Department of Veterans Affairs James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center won the award for reducing waste by composting over 338 tons of material related to a stormwater retention swale and Victory Garden renovation.

“Federal agencies need to lead by example in reducing environmental impacts,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “What these agencies do, not only benefits the environment, but it saved taxpayers an estimated $36.1 million across the federal government last year.  The award to the Van Zandt VA hospital is a great example of how responsible organizations seek opportunities to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs.” 

In fiscal year 2019 (FY19), FGC participants reduced their environmental impact throughout the waste stream, including:

  • Sending nearly 180 tons of end-of-life electronics to third-party certified recyclers.

  • Diverting more than 600,000 tons of waste from landfills.

  • Adding nearly 5,000 electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles to their fleets.

  • Recycling 180 million gallons of water.

