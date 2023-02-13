EPA Region 7 Announces Virtual Listening Session on PFAS Strategic Roadmap

February 13, 2023

LENEXA, KAN. (FEB. 13, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is announcing an upcoming virtual listening session on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap for Region 7 communities on Feb. 28, and inviting members of the public to attend and speak.

This engagement session will provide information about EPA’s ongoing work under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap and what it means for Region 7. The session will provide opportunities for communities to share feedback directly with EPA Regional and program leaders to inform the implementation of the actions described in the Roadmap. In November 2022, EPA announced that the Agency would hold a series of virtual Regional community engagement sessions in 2023 to fulfill a key commitment outlined in the PFAS Strategic Roadmap.

EPA Region 7’s virtual Regional community engagement session will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. CST.

The public can register online to participate in the community engagement session.

Background

In October 2021, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the Agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap – laying out a whole-of-agency approach to addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The Roadmap sets timelines by which EPA plans to take specific actions and commits to bolder new policies to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable. The actions described in the PFAS Roadmap each represent important and meaningful steps to safeguard communities from PFAS contamination. Cumulatively, these actions will build upon one another and lead to more enduring and protective solutions.

In November 2022, EPA released “EPA's PFAS Strategic Roadmap: A Year of Progress,” which underscores key actions taken by the Agency during the first year of implementing the PFAS Roadmap. EPA continues to implement a whole-of-agency approach, advancing science, and following the law to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable. Concurrently with this one-year progress report, EPA announced that it will hold virtual community engagement events in each EPA Region in 2023, which EPA Region 7 is announcing today.

These engagements align with recommendations from the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council and EPA’s Roadmap commitment to engage directly with stakeholders. Recognizing the unique and pervasive impacts of PFAS on tribal communities, EPA is also planning to hold a session specifically designed to hear from our tribal partners.

Read more about EPA’s efforts on PFAS.

