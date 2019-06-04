News Releases from Region 07
EPA Region 7, City of Dubuque to Announce Brownfield Funding, Plans for Downtown Redevelopment
MEDIA ADVISORY
(Dubuque, Iowa, June 4, 2019) – EPA Region 7 and the City of Dubuque will hold a news conference Wednesday, June 5, to recognize the city’s selection for an EPA Brownfields Multipurpose Grant.
WHAT: News conference to announce EPA Brownfields Multipurpose Grant for City of Dubuque
WHO: EPA Region 7 Regional Administrator Jim Gulliford, City Manager Roy Buol
WHEN: 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019
WHERE: Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, Suite 109, Schmid Innovation Center, 900 Jackson Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001
Brownfields are real properties, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.
# # #
Learn more about EPA’s Brownfields Program: www.epa.gov/brownfields
Learn more about the City of Dubuque’s Brownfield Program: www.cityofdubuque.org/2108/Brownfields