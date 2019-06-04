An official website of the United States government.

EPA Region 7, City of Dubuque to Announce Brownfield Funding, Plans for Downtown Redevelopment

06/04/2019
Randy Gehl - Contact for City of Dubuque (rgehl@cityofdubuque.org)
563-589-4151
Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov)
913-551-7785

MEDIA ADVISORY

EPA seal(Dubuque, Iowa, June 4, 2019) – EPA Region 7 and the City of Dubuque will hold a news conference Wednesday, June 5, to recognize the city’s selection for an EPA Brownfields Multipurpose Grant. 

WHAT:              News conference to announce EPA Brownfields Multipurpose Grant for City of Dubuque

WHO:                EPA Region 7 Regional Administrator Jim Gulliford, City Manager Roy Buol

WHEN:             1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019

WHERE:           Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, Suite 109, Schmid Innovation Center, 900 Jackson Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001

Brownfields are real properties, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

Learn more about EPA’s Brownfields Program: www.epa.gov/brownfields

Learn more about the City of Dubuque’s Brownfield Program:  www.cityofdubuque.org/2108/Brownfields

