EPA Region 7 Presents $500K Check to Kansas’ Flint Hills Regional Council After Their Selection for Brownfields Grant

Grant funding will target sites in Kansas communities of Junction City, Manhattan and Ogden

June 8, 2022

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 8, 2022) - Today in Junction City, Kansas, EPA Region 7’s Land, Chemical and Redevelopment Division Director DeAndré Singletary presented a $500,000 novelty big check to Brownfields grant selectee Flint Hills Regional Council Inc.

The Geary County Commission hosted the ceremony in their chambers. Singletary and the Flint Hills Regional Council (FHRC) board members were joined by Geary County Commissioners and invited leaders from throughout the region.

FHRC was selected for community-wide assessment work and the development of reuse plans for the Kansas cities of Junction City, Manhattan and Ogden, as well as other sites and areas located within the Flint Hills Region. Priority assessment sites within the three cities include: Junction City’s Historic Downtown along the Republican River; East and Central Core Districts in Manhattan; and the Riley Avenue Revitalization area in Ogden.

“This Brownfields grant is a significant step toward revitalization of the rural Flint Hills communities of Junction City, Manhattan, Ogden and others,” Singletary said. “We are proud to partner with the Flint Hills Regional Council, and we share their commitment to enhancing rural economies through reuse and redevelopment.”

“This project pre-dates my arrival, so thanks and recognition for a tremendous effort go to our regional planner, Janna Williams, and our consultant, Stantec,” said FHRC Executive Director Jerry Lonergan.

“The region welcomes the continued long-term support and partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency,” said Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano. “This is another example of the value of collaboration in revitalizing, sustaining, and growing rural areas. The expected outcomes will benefit Flint Hills residents and business, property, and building owners through creating an inventory of community assets, tracking market trends and detailing redevelopment opportunities.”

This grant is part of $254.5 million in Brownfields grants for 265 selected communities. These grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties.

Background

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways, and solar farms.

The next National Brownfields Training Conference will be held Aug. 16-19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Offered every two years, this conference is the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former commercial and industrial properties. EPA co-sponsors this event with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Registration is open online.

Learn more about Brownfields grants and EPA’s Brownfields program.

