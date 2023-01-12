EPA to Review Cleanups at One Vermont Superfund Site this Year

January 18, 2023

BOSTON (Jan. 18, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct a comprehensive review of completed cleanup work at a National Priority List (NPL) Superfund site in Vermont this year.

The site will undergo a legally required Five-Year Review to ensure that previous remediation efforts at the site continue to protect public health and the environment.

"Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment, especially for communities that have been overburdened by pollution," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "It is important for EPA to regularly check on this site to ensure the remedy is working properly and Vermont communities continue to be protected."

The Superfund Site where EPA will conduct the Five-Year Review in 2023 is listed below with a web link that provides detailed information on site status as well as past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, its findings will be posted to the website in a final report.

Five-Year Review of Superfund site in Vermont to be completed in 2023:

Old Springfield Landfill, Springfield

More information:

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled, or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and EPA endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 123 Superfund sites across New England.

