EPA to Review Cleanups at Two Maine Superfund Sites this Year

January 18, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 David Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

BOSTON (Jan. 18, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will conduct comprehensive reviews of completed cleanup work at two National Priority List (NPL) Superfund sites in Maine this year.

The sites will undergo a legally required Five-Year Review to ensure that previous remediation efforts at the sites continue to protect public health and the environment.

"Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment, especially for communities that have been overburdened by pollution," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly and Maine communities continue to be protected."

The Superfund Sites where EPA will conduct Five-Year Reviews in 2023 are listed below with web links that provide detailed information on site status as well as past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, its findings will be posted to the website in a final report.

Five-Year Reviews of Superfund sites in Maine to be completed in 2023:

McKin Co., Gray

West Site/Hows Corner, Plymouth

More information:

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled, or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and EPA endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 123 Superfund sites across New England.

