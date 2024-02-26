EPA Settles Safe Drinking Water Act Claims with California Resources Corporation and Elk Hills Power

February 26, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Elk Hills Power LLC, a subsidiary of CRC, for Safe Drinking Water Act violations at the Elk Hills Power Plant in Tupman, California. CRC and Elk Hills Power have agreed to pay a penalty of $109,000 for permit violations of the Underground Injection Control Program. In addition to paying a penalty, CRC and Elk Hills Power will implement a supplemental environmental project with the local Buttonwillow County Water District valued at a minimum of $282,000.

"Facilities that include underground injection in their operations must comply with all permit conditions in order to protect underground sources of drinking water,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman.“ Failure to adhere to all permit requirements by owners and operators risks damage to vital groundwater resources.”

Injection wells are used to place fluid underground into porous geologic formations for storage or disposal. EPA’s Underground Injection Control Program works with underground injection well owners and operators to ensure their practices do not impact underground sources of drinking water. EPA conducts regular inspections to verify injection well operations comply with the injection well permits and applicable requirements.

EPA classifies injection wells into one of six types. Elk Hills Power holds an Underground Injection Control permit to dispose of non-hazardous wastewater into the Upper Tulare Formation, an underground source of drinking water, via two Class V injection wells.

Under the order, CRC and Elk Hills Power have agreed to take actions necessary to resolve exceedances of their maximum allowable injections pressure (MAIP). These actions include:

Reduce the injection rate when the injection pressure of any injection well approaches the MAIP; Cease injection into any well that reaches the MAIP; Increased reporting; Submit and implement a compliance plan.

This enforcement action helps ensure continued operation at the Elk Hills Power Plant complies with its underground injection control permit and avoids potential contamination of underground sources of drinking water.

The supplemental environmental project agreed to by CRC and Elk Hills Power will benefit the Buttonwillow County Water District and the local community. Project work includes plugging of a standby drinking water well, demolition of a deteriorating 40,000-gallon metal tank, and installation of a back-up generator and power supply at an active drinking water well.

