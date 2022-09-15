EPA Visits San Francisco Bay to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act, Highlight Investment in Communities

September 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (September 16, 2022) — Today in North Richmond, California, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for the Office of Water Radhika Fox joined EPA Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest Martha Guzman, California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia, and other state and local leaders for the California stop on the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act celebration tour.

“When Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972—with an overwhelming bipartisan majority—it charted a new path for America’s waters. As a result, we have seen transformational progress over the last 50 years—waters that were once polluted are now economic engines, treasured habitats, and recreational attractions,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox, “The progress made in the San Francisco Bay, and the benefit that has had on communities throughout the region, show how investing in water resources is investing in people. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, President Biden and Congress have committed to protecting our vital water resources for the 50 years and beyond.”

“Thanks to great collaboration with state and regional partners—as well as local Bay Area community leaders—the San Francisco Bay now supports a vibrant estuary ecosystem and countless cultural and recreational opportunities for Californians,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Yet more work lies ahead to prepare for sea level rise, harmful algal blooms and other effects of climate change. Since the advent of the Clean Water Act, partnerships have been essential to estuary protection. EPA looks forward to continuing the legacy of working with communities to achieve clean water for all.”

Five decades of Clean Water Act implementation have reduced direct pollution discharges to our nation’s waters and improved wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. This progress was built on strong partnerships between EPA, and state, local, and Tribal governments as well as community and environmental organizations, industry, and agriculture.

“California is proud that our own 1969 Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act helped pave the way for the federal Clean Water Act. Both of these foundational water quality laws have helped improve the health of the estuary in the last 50 years and will continue to help us protect, restore, and adapt the estuary to a rapidly changing climate over the next 50 years,” said Yana Garcia, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. “And I am thrilled to be here with key government and community partners to leverage such a pivotal moment – working together is essential to building water resilience and responding swiftly to existential threats to precious water bodies like this one.”

The San Francisco Estuary Partnership (SFEP), one of the 28 members of the National Estuary Program for estuaries of national significance, was established in 1988 by the State of California and EPA. The Partnership’s objective is to work collaboratively with local and regional partners to achieve the vision of a healthy, resilient San Francisco Estuary (comprising San Francisco Bay and the Delta). Through SFEP’s efforts, over 150 agencies, non-profit organizations, research institutions, businesses, and citizen advocacy groups partner on regional plans like the Estuary Blueprint, which identifies the most important steps to address climate change, historic environmental injustices, and population growth.

"The 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act reminds us of our commitment to this beautiful Estuary we call home," said Caitlin Sweeney, Director of the San Francisco Estuary Partnership. "The Clean Water Act established the San Francisco Estuary Partnership, the place-based National Estuary Program for our region, over 30 years ago, catalyzing long-term partnerships to facilitate innovative, locally-driven responses to our environmental challenges. We're so thrilled to be here today, celebrating the progress we've made and facing those challenges together."

“The Clean Water Act created a new norm around what is acceptable in order to protect water. And over my lifetime, we have seen a rebound in fish in our waterways, including Wildcat Creek,” said Doria Robinson, Executive Director of Urban Tilth. “A 50-year trajectory of rules, programs, projects, and initiatives has made that possible. This rebound is an indicator of the repair that we have done for the landscape in general, that particular creek, and the watershed surrounding it, as well as the health of the surrounding communities.”

“San Francisco Bay and the creeks flowing into it are cleaner and the residents of Richmond and North Richmond are healthier because of the strong environmental protections put in place by the Clean Water Act,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia. “This groundbreaking law has helped improve the health and quality of life for all residents, especially those who live in neighborhoods most impacted by pollution. Let’s continue this legacy and finally achieve real equity for all.”

“The anniversary of the Clean Water Act reminds us of where we have come from and highlights the progress we have made in protecting our shorelines, rivers, and lakes from pollution,” said Colin Coffey, Board Member of East Bay Regional Park District. “The Clean Water Act is something to be celebrated as we continue our efforts today to protect the environment and work together towards addressing the increasing impacts of climate change. The Park District’s Dotson Family Marsh is a prime example of how we can address the challenges of our changing climate and the effects of sea-level rise, including shoreline erosion and flooding. Projects like Dotson Family Marsh are more important than ever as we face the increasing impacts of climate change.”

“West County Wastewater is honored to be part of this historic tour celebrating 50 years of the Clean Water Act and we’re excited to talk about the North Richmond Living Levee project and other achievements made possible by the support we’ve received over the years,” said Andrew Clough, Deputy General Manager of West County Wastewater. “Thanks to our partnerships and the Clean Water Act, we’re able to continue promoting a healthy industry and sustainable, environmental practices that benefit our local community, our region, and our environment.”

As EPA continues its national tour celebrating the Clean Water Act, the agency is also collaborating with its partners to chart a course for the next fifty years of progress for clean water. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) has provided a historic investment in water infrastructure, including $12.7 billion through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund programs that were established by the 1987 amendments to the Clean Water Act. Congress has supported the San Francisco Bay Water Quality Improvement Fund’s competitive grant program with $29 million this year through BIL and other appropriations. EPA is currently accepting applications through September 20 to advance habitat restoration, climate resilience and environmental justice. BIL will provide a total of $24 million over the next five years for these efforts.

Leading up to the 50th Anniversary of October 18, the tour highlights waters that are essential to healthy people, vibrant ecosystems, agricultural productivity, and economic growth. Other stops include Puget Sound, Florida Everglades, Chesapeake Bay, Great Lakes, Cuyahoga River, and more.

