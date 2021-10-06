SoCal chemical distributors settle Toxic Substances Control Act violations with U.S. EPA, pay $117,000 in fines

October 6, 2021

LOS ANGELES – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlement agreements with Smark Company and Oreq Corp. for violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Under the settlements, these chemical distribution companies will pay a combined total of more than $117,000 in penalties.

The violations at Smark and Oreq were discovered during inspections at their respective facilities in South Gate and Temecula, Calif. EPA inspectors found that both companies failed to submit timely reports to EPA associated with the import of five chemicals between 2012 and 2015, as required by the 2016 Chemical Data Reporting Rule. Smark will pay a $93,813 fine and Oreq will pay a $23,452 fine.

“It is essential that chemical importers report the quantity of chemicals they are bringing into the U.S., so that EPA can evaluate the risks to communities and the environment,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Companies that do not comply will face significant penalties.”

Under the Toxic Substances Control Act, chemical importers and manufacturers are required to submit Chemical Data Reporting information to EPA every four years. EPA uses this data to track the chemicals being imported into the country and to assess the potential human health and environmental effects of these chemicals. In addition, EPA makes the non-confidential business chemical information it receives available to the public.

