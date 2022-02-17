USDA and EPA Welcome New U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions

February 17, 2022

WASHINGTON – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) welcomed seven companies to the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions, companies that have committed to reducing food loss and waste in their U.S. operations by 50 percent by 2030. The new 2030 Champions include: Albertsons Companies, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Danone North America, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Starbucks, Sysco, and Tyson Foods.

“EPA recognizes the important role that public and private partnerships play in order to tackle our shared pollution challenges comprehensively,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are excited for our ongoing work with government partners and industry leaders, like the 2030 Champions, to prevent and reduce food waste across the supply chain.”

“Addressing food loss and waste is key to a resilient, climate-smart food system,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I welcome the new 2030 Champions and applaud their innovative efforts to reduce food loss and waste, divert wholesome excess food to those in need, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping food out of landfills.”

The new 2030 Champions have committed to specific food loss and waste reduction activities: Albertsons Companies is innovating its inventory management practices, recovering food by donating to local organizations, and recycling food waste through compost, animal feed, and other methods. BJ’s Wholesale Club, through their Feeding Communities program, donates unsold produce, meat, and other products on a weekly basis to local Feeding America member food banks. The company will be elevating this program to help further reduce food insecurity and waste. Danone North America is working to reduce food waste within their operations and supply chain. In addition to ongoing efforts in its manufacturing facilities, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is innovating its feed formulations to include byproducts and investing in specialized equipment to facilitate the efficient processing of difficult-to-recycle packaged bakery products. Starbucks is leveraging its FoodShare program to donate unsold food to food banks and mobile pantries, in addition to continuing to enhance inventory and supply chain management practices, using commercial composting methods and encouraging customers to get involved through its Grounds for Your Garden program. Sysco is diverting waste from landfills through food donations and contributing food waste to animal feed and composting efforts. Tyson Foods is improving inventory management and supply planning as well as composting and donating wholesome food.

The new members join a growing list of existing companies representing all segments of the agri-food supply chain. See the full list of 2030 Champions.

Details on becoming a U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion can be found at: https://www.usda.gov/foodlossandwaste/champions and www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food/united-states-food-loss-and-waste-2030-champions

For more information on reducing and preventing wasted food visit:

https://www.usda.gov/foodlossandwaste

https://www.epa.gov/sustainable-management-food

https://www.fda.gov/food/consumers/food-loss-and-waste

This effort is part of a USDA-wide focus on climate, the most recent cornerstone of which is the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, which provides up to $1 billion for pilot projects that create market opportunities for commodities produced using climate-smart practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. USDA is now accepting project applications for fiscal year 2022.

