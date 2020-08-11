News Releases from Region 07

Clow Valve Company in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Receives EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention Award

Contact Information: Jenn Little (little.jennifer@epa.gov) 913-551-7715

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Clow Valve Company recipients of EPA Region 7 2020 P2 Award(Lenexa, Kan., Aug. 11, 2020) - The Clow Valve Company, a metal casting facility in Oskaloosa, Iowa, was recently selected to receive an EPA Region 7 2020 Pollution Prevention (P2) Award. The award will be formally presented during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference later this year (Dec. 1-2).

Pollution prevention (P2) is any practice that reduces, eliminates or prevents pollution at its source. The EPA Region 7 P2 Awards celebrate organizations across the Heartland who have successfully implemented pollution prevention projects.

For over 130 years, Clow Valve has been a manufacturer of waterworks valves and fire hydrants. The company is being recognized for replacing two electric arc melt furnaces in its iron foundry with two electric induction furnaces, eliminating the need for one of two baghouses. This resulted in significant energy conservation (287,100 kWh/year), a reduction in slag waste (802 tons/year) and hazardous waste (200 tons/year), and over $100,000 in cost savings.

“The Pollution Prevention Awards Program recognizes organizations that have taken the initiative to prevent pollution at the source,” said Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator. “Region 7 celebrates these forward-thinking organizations that have reduced their environmental impact, improved the quality of life in their communities, and often realized cost savings as an added benefit.”

In addition to Clow Valve, three other entities have received EPA Region 7 2020 P2 Awards:

Iowa City VA Health Care System in Iowa City, Iowa

JBS Pork in Ottumwa, Iowa

Washington University in St. Louis

P2 is a successful, non-regulatory approach to energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of toxic materials used, and cost savings. This awards program is designed to recognize P2 successes and encourage others to consider P2 approaches.

# # #

Learn more about the EPA Region 7 P2 Awards

Read about Pollution Prevention (P2)

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7