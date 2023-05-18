EPA announces funding for New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas to tackle climate pollution

Albany, Buffalo, New York City, and Rochester metropolitan areas will each receive $1 million made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act

May 18, 2023

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will award $1 million each from the agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program to Albany, Buffalo, New York City and Rochester metropolitan areas to plan innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies for the benefit of New York and northern New Jersey communities. The funding announced today is in addition to the $3 million that each of the States of New York and New Jersey will receive through the CPRG program. Working in tandem with other programs also funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, CPRG provides flexible planning resources to local governments, states, tribes and territories for climate solutions that protect communities from pollution and advance environmental justice.

“EPA is providing a total of $10 million through the Inflation Reduction Act to find ways to address and reduce harmful climate pollution in New York and New Jersey, including in some of the largest metropolitan areas in the country,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “The States of New York and New Jersey both stepped up to the plate earlier this year, and now all of the largest metro areas in the region are following suit and showing up as real local climate leaders.”

The census-designated metropolitan statistical areas of Albany-Schenectady-Troy (New York); Buffalo-Cheektowaga (New York); New York-Newark-Jersey City (New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania); and Rochester (New York) are among more than 70 metropolitan areas across the nation eligible to receive $1 million each in grant funds. Other New Jersey communities that are part of Pennsylvania’s metropolitan statistical areas will also benefit from these funds. The selected lead agency for each metropolitan statistical area will use the funds to update existing climate, energy, or sustainability plans, or to develop new plans in collaboration with municipalities and communities across the metropolitan areas and conduct meaningful public engagement on the plan, focusing on low-income and disadvantaged communities. EPA expects to award and administer the funding agreements later this summer once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

The Capital District Regional Planning Commission (CDRPC) will lead the climate pollution reduction planning efforts for the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York metropolitan area.

David J. Hogenkamp, Chairman of CDRPC said, “The Capital District Regional Planning Commission is pleased to serve as the lead organization for the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY metro area to carry out the EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program. The CPRG program will amplify existing state and regional sustainability initiatives supported by CDRPC, such as the NY State Clean Energy Communities and Climate Smart Communities programs, by providing additional resources and outreach to help our communities address the impacts of climate change. We applaud President Biden and our New York Congressional delegation for making this critical investment in the future of our region.”

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), part of the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC), will lead climate pollution reduction planning efforts for the Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York metropolitan area, in partnership with the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls and Erie and Niagara counties. GBNRTC is the Metropolitan Planning Organization for Erie and Niagara counties in New York. The member agencies of GBNRTC are the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Thruway Authority, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Erie County, Niagara County, the City of Buffalo and the City of Niagara Falls.

Mayor Byron W. Brown stated, “All of our residents deserve to live in healthy environments with the promise of equitable economic outcomes, and today we’re grateful to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its investment in Buffalo. This $1 million award from the agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program will help us continue to address environmental justice in our underserved communities and develop and expand innovative strategies to further cut carbon pollution and support green jobs creation so that all Buffalo residents might live in climate resilient communities."

GBNRTC Executive Director Michael J. Finn, P.E. said, “The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, on behalf of its member agencies, is proud to accept the opportunity to prepare a Climate Action Plan for the Buffalo Niagara Region. The plan will build off of efforts already underway at the State and local level to develop a framework for addressing the impacts of climate change in our region.”

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), through the administration of the New York City Department of Small Business Services (NYCDSBS), will lead climate pollution reduction planning efforts for the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, in partnership with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) and the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) on behalf of the membership within their planning areas.

NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said, “The EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grant will help New York City work with our regional partners towards a cleaner, greener future. These funds will strengthen the city’s existing sustainability initiatives, help us reduce emissions throughout the five boroughs and continue making New York City a great place to live, work, and play for now and for future generations.”

The Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council will lead climate pollution reduction planning efforts for the Rochester, New York metropolitan area.

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I am grateful to Administrator Michael Regan and the Environmental Protection Agency for including the Rochester region as part of the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program. Working with our partners, this program will greatly accelerate the goal of the Communitywide Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030. I also want to thank and commend our Congressional delegation, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Joseph Morelle, for securing these funds through the Inflation Reduction Act and helping us create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester by inspiring hope and delivering opportunity for everyone.”

Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council Executive Director Richard Sutherland said, “The EPA's Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program will be a valuable opportunity for communities within the Rochester, New York metro area to continue their progress towards developing and implementing plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution. This grant, along with involvement in programs like NYSERDA's Clean Energy Communities and NYSDEC's Climate Smart Communities programs, will enable local communities to invest in a cleaner economy that can spur innovation and economic growth while building more equitable, resilient communities.”

This funding for climate planning will be followed later this year by a national grant competition for $4.6 billion in implementation grant funding that will support the expeditious implementation of investment-ready policies created by the CPRG planning grants, programs, and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near term.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

On March 1, EPA announced the availability of these funds, which are the first series of climate pollution funding opportunities for states, local governments, territories and Tribes. The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities. Through the CPRG program, EPA will support the development and deployment of technologies and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution, as well as transition America to a clean energy economy that benefits all Americans.

Climate plans will include:

Greenhouse gas emissions inventories.

Emissions projections and reduction targets.

Economic, health, and social benefits, including to low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Plans to leverage other sources of federal funding, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

Workforce needs to support decarbonization and a clean energy economy.

Future government staffing and budget needs.

