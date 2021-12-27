EPA Awards National Grant for Diesel Emissions Reduction Projects in Nevada

December 27, 2021

CARSON CITY (December 27, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $14 million in grants awarded to projects that reduce diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older, dirtier engines and vehicles.

“The DERA grant program helps states like Nevada target funds towards projects that align with local priorities,” said Martha Guzman, Regional Administrator for EPA’s Pacific Southwest. “We are excited that Nevada will use this funding to replace four older diesel school buses with battery-electric buses. This project will reduce diesel pollution and benefit communities throughout the state. Reducing diesel use is a central strategy to environmental justice.”

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) received $513,234 in grant funding. The project will be implemented through a partnership between NDEP, Carson City School District and participating fleets. The funds will be combined with $342,156 in matching funds from NDEP’S Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust allocation, and $981,932 in leveraged funds from participating partners.

In selecting projects for award, priority was given to projects that:

are in areas designated as having poor air quality;

reduce emissions from ports and other goods movement facilities;

benefit local communities;

incorporate local communities in project planning; and

demonstrate an ability to continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

In addition to DERA funding, following the passage of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA will be making significant investments in the health, equity, and resilience of American communities. EPA will offer a total of $5 billion between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 to fund the replacement of dirtier school buses with low- or no-carbon school buses. Each year, $500 million will be available exclusively for electric school buses and $500 million will be available for electric buses and multiple types of cleaner alternative fuel school buses. In line with the President’s commitment to Justice40, EPA is actively working to ensure DERA funding, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, maximizes the benefits that are directed to underserved communities.

The DERA Program funds grants and rebates that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. Since the start of the DERA program in 2008, EPA has awarded over $1 billion in grants and rebates to modernize the nation’s diesel fleet and speed the turnover to cleaner on- and off-road heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

